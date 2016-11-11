IT'S OUR TURN: The high cost of denial

Yes, human-caused economic change is real and is a threat to all of us.

There's been a lot of talk lately about free college, free health care, increased minimum wages, and making corporations and the wealthy "pay their fair share."

Apparently, more and more people are living in a fantasy world where they stubbornly refuse to accept the laws of basic economics.

These economic-deniers believe that all we have to do to solve our financial problems and give people everything they want is to take more money from someone else or try to make it magically appear out of nowhere.

In reality, there is consensus among all reputable scientists that money doesn't grow on trees and cannot be plucked out of thin air.

Economists also unanimously agree that scarcity and tradeoffs are basic economic principles. Something only has economic value if there is a limited amount of it. Because resources are scarce, choosing one thing always means giving up something else. In other words, you can't have everything you want and there is no such thing as a free lunch.

There is also consensus from history that socialism (which, strangely, many younger people seem to want) does not work. Only a small handful of socialist countries remain, none of which has a high standard of living. Socialism is an experiment that has failed, and yet many people keep voting for leaders that want to bring it back.

The evidence is clear that profitable businesses and free enterprise — not big government and socialism — are the best way to economic health and a high standard of living.

Yet, in the fantasy world of economic denialism, corporations are viewed as an enemy that must be conquered and forced to contribute to society with higher taxes and high minimum wages. It's the same old socialist idea that profit is evil and must be done away with.

Back in the real world, it is absolutely imperative that companies and business owners make a profit — and the bigger profit they make, the better it is for employees, consumers and the economy. No profit means no business, and no business means no jobs or cheap products. The only way a business or corporation can benefit society is by first and foremost being profitable.

When we deny this fact by taking more money from employers, while still expecting them to provide plenty of high-paying jobs, we're being delusional. It's a little like getting a flat tire and saying, "Oh, I'll just take a tire from one of the other wheels." Without a spare, no matter how much reshuffling of tires you do, you're never going to get anywhere.

Then there are those who refuse to bring their own spare and insist that someone else provide it for them. For them, money comes not from trees, but from the rich — and it needs to be "fairly" redistributed.

But, in reality, forcing one person to give more simply because they have more is the complete opposite of fairness.

The really ugly part of the tired, old "tax the rich" scheme is the fact that it is based on nothing more than pure jealousy. It's the idea that you have something I want and you should be forced to share it with me. Picture two kids: one with one piece of candy and another with two pieces, and you get the idea.

The economic deniers dream about changing the world, but they conveniently ignore the fact that their ideas have already been tried and have failed.

Not only are their ideas outdated, ineffective and harmful, but they're downright delusional.

• • •

“It’s Our Turn” is a weekly column that rotates among members of the Echo Press editorial staff.