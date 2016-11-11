Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

A salute to voters

Thumbs Up: Way to go, Douglas County residents! Voter turnout was more than 90 percent this election. A total of 21,965 people went to the polls Tuesday or voted early. Although the negativity of the presidential race was off-putting, citizens still made their voices known and selected candidates not just at the federal level, but also for state and local offices. It was refreshing to see many qualified contenders running for state Legislature, county board, city council and school board. It takes an involved, interested and informed citizenry to generate good candidates and shape a political system that reflects the will of the people from the ground up.

Drivers: Good, bad, ugly

Thumbs Up/Down: A reader is fed up with how bad some of the drivers are in Alexandria. She cited examples of drivers turning in front of other vehicles, swerving into other lanes and not using their turn signals. She said it's as if people just forget the rules of the road. She came up with a suggestion: Require every driver to retake their driving test every eight years. They could take the test when it's time to renew their license. On the plus side, she offers a "thumbs up" to drivers who brush up on their skills by taking the 55 Alive driving classes.

Puppy killers

Thumbs Down: Nobody likes the mess that dogs leave behind. It's more than an inconvenience. It's a health risk to other animals. Dogs and cats who come into contact with fecal matter can develop an infection caused by an intestinal parasite, coccidia. The infection is particularly dangerous for young dogs and cats with immune systems that are still underdeveloped. Pet owners, do the right thing: Clean up after your dog.

Thanking veterans

Thumbs Up: With today being Veterans Day, we join the salute to members of our armed forces for their service and sacrifices. We also give a thumbs up to local restaurants that support the troops. Depot Restaurant in Alexandria honors veterans by offering them a 50 percent discount off their meals on Wednesday nights. "I didn't even need to ask for the discount," said a service member. "This is a good way to support the veterans in the area. Thank you to Depot Restaurant and its staff. Good job!"

We Got Your Back

Thumbs Up: Through the "We Got Your Back" campaign, residents and businesses are showing much-deserved support to local law enforcement officials, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel. "Soon, Alexandria residents as well as those driving east or west on I-94 will see billboards showing our support to these courageous professionals," noted Gordie Billmark. "Besides the many business and individuals that have contributed financially, hats off to other nonprofits such as the Alexandria Evening Lions who donated $1,000 and the Forada Fire Department for donating $500. It is the efforts of the entire community that will make this campaign a success." For more information or to donate, go to www.wegotyourback.org. Yard signs are available online and at Billmark's Lakes Area Insurance, 913 Broadway, for a minimum donation of $10.

Mess by RCC

Thumbs Down: A resident said it's a disgrace to see the mess sitting outside the Runestone Community Center. "We realize that remodeling is taking place inside the facility, but for most of the summer and all this fall there has been junk sitting outside the buildings," the resident noted. "It does not speak well for our community to let our visitors see this eyesore, nor does it bode well for our residents who have to drive by it daily. Can we get this cleaned up and at least organized so we can be proud of our community's cleanliness?"