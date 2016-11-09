IN THE KNOW: Captain Kent is attending FBI National Academy

Some of you may already be aware that Captain Scott Kent is currently in Quantico, Virginia attending the same academy that I did 13 years ago when I was the captain. I wanted to take this opportunity to explain what the National Academy is about as well as share some of Captain Kent's experiences after the first few weeks.

The National Academy, while run by the FBI and its instructors, is not exactly the same as the FBI. Captain Kent will not be an FBI agent upon completion. It was founded in 1935 on the principle that agencies, both local and federal, should build bridges and strengthen partnerships with one another to more effectively combat crime. There are four classes held each year with each containing approximately 220 students. Every state is represented and there are typically 20-30 students from countries other than the United States. This allows for the bridge building to continue on an international level as well as exposes students to cultural differences that they may not experience otherwise.

The coursework is largely centered on law enforcement administration, investigation, and leadership. Attendees can earn college credit through the University of Virginia. He explained that his classes are comprised largely of submitted papers and group projects. There is also a strong physical fitness aspect at the National Academy. Students are encouraged to engage in physical exercise every day in addition to the academic portion of their studies.

I have been in contact with Captain Kent and he shared with me some of the things that he is learning and experiencing. He describes his outlook as being from a blimp, looking down on a sporting event. He told me he no longer saw the players or the colors of the jerseys. He can't hear the band playing. What he can see is a stadium full of energy, passion and commitment. What happens on the field of play certainly matters but what is most important is that everyone in the stadium is there for one another at the end of the day. The National Academy, although he's only about 25 percent finished, has opened his eyes and is allowing him to see the biggest picture and how important relationships are.

We certainly miss Captain Kent at the Alexandria Police Department. We are quickly finding how involved he is in the day-to-day operations of our organization. We are happy that he is finding the experience to be worthwhile and understand that when he returns, he will make an already strong organization that much better. We look forward to his return and hearing about his experiences.

