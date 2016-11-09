1966, 50 years ago: In Douglas County, 9,170 voters, a gain of 202 over the 1962 election, went to the polls to elect a state ballot of almost solid Republican candidates. Sen. Walter Mondale and Secretary of State Joseph Donovan proved to be the exception, along with Rep. Art Engelbrecht, liberal, who is just finishing his first term in the Legislature. M.W. Bursch, Alexandria businessman, ran well ahead of incumbent State Sen. Wm. Heuer, Bertha farmer, to collect a total of 12,202 votes in District 54 to Heuer's 8,863. ... Police Chief George McKay reminded all parents and guardians that they can be held legally responsible for allowing their children of younger than 18 to be out at night after 10 p.m. ... The 3M Company has leased the Ketcham building on West Fifth Ave. in Alexandria for use as a temporary abrasive converting facility. Present plans call for starting production early in January, according to S.L. Weichman, production manager of 3M's Coated Abrasive Division in St. Paul. The local state employment office is currently accepting applications for work at 3M.

1991, 25 years ago: Voter turnout was light in Alexandria for an election that includes a bond issue for a proposed new Douglas County Library. ... An early winter storm whipped by ferocious winds dumped as much as 10 inches of snow in Parkers Prairie. ... By unanimous vote (7-0), the Brandon School Board voted to pursue total pairing with Evansville by next fall. ... Dr. David Shuster, internist at the Alexandria Clinic, has been selected by the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and Duke University Medical Centers to participate in the largest U.S.-based cardiovascular medicine study ever conducted.

2006, 10 years ago: There's a new sheriff in town and his name is Troy Wolbersen. A current chief deputy of the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, he will take over the position on Jan. 1 from Bill Ingebrigtsen, who stepped down to run for Senate and won over four-term Sen. Dallas Sams, DFL-Staples. ... Claire and Terry Anderson of Alexandria just missed Hawaii's largest earthquake — 6.6 and 5.8-magnitude tremors — since 1975. Their Oct. 15 flight was only a couple hours away from landing when the quake hit. ... Bursch Travel, which began in 1956 in Alexandria, is celebrating 50 years of providing travel services throughout the Upper Midwest. M.W. "Pete" and Audrey Bursch purchased the Bus Depot Café in Alexandria and then began serving meals and selling bus tickets.

Just for fun — 1966, 50 years ago: From the "Cause for Comment" column: "... for a long time I have intended to mention here that Barbara Boylan, who dances with Bobby Burgess on the Lawrence Welk Show, as a little girl resided with her parents in Alexandria. Her father was manager of the Woolworth Store. Barbara studied dancing here. Both Barbara and Burgess attended the Pat Nugent-Luci Johnson wedding. Burgess came to know Nugent well when in Milwaukee."

Sports Trivia — 1966, 50 years ago: Alexandria's Cardinals closed the door on the 1966 football season by blanking the Detroit Lakes Lakers 20-0 in a Resort Region Conference game. A 90-yard jaunt by Steve Colby pushed the Cardinal halfback over the 1,000-yard mark in rushing for the season. All told, Colby gained 1,082 yards rushing, 346 yards passing, 155 yards on punt returns and 120 on kickoff returns for a total of 1,703 yards.

• • •

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.