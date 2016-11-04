FROM THE ARCHIVES: 1966: VP Humphrey to speak in Alexandria

1966, 50 years ago: Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey has scheduled Alexandria on his campaign tour in support of DFL candidates. He is expected to arrive from the Twin Cities via his Jet Star and land at Chandler Field, and proceed to Central Junior High to deliver a major address on agriculture and rural Minnesota. ... The Rainbow Strings will participate in the ninth annual Tri-State Music Festival in Dickinson, N.D. They are billed as a string chamber orchestra and have become popular in the community playing for banquets, church services, club meetings and the like. ... K.L. Wallace, president of the Alexandria Developers, announced that a wire from the office of Sen. Walter F. Mondale informed the developers that a Small Business Administration loan of $58,000 has been granted to the developers to be used to aid Bellanca Aircraft Corporation in constructing an addition to their existing plant building.

1991, 25 years ago: Demolition of the Douglas County Highway Department office building was completed. The new Public Works Center, to be located at 509 Third Avenue West, is estimated to cost $905,369 and will include offices for Public Works Administration, County Highway Department, County Surveyor, Parks Superintendent, Agricultural Inspector and Water Resources Manager...The Alexandria Kiwanis are celebrating their 70th year of success. Kiwanis is taken from an Indian language meaning "we gather," later changed to "we build," which can cover many principles. Alexandria received its charter in 1922 at a banquet held at the Alexandria Hotel. A review of projects completed give evidence to the goal "we build" including the City Park on Lake Henry, sponsored by the club in 1922. ... Pierce and Associates, the local office for Bankers Life and Casualty, has moved to a new location. Agency manager Linda Pierce and staffers are now at 115 Third Ave. W. in Alexandria.

2006, 10 years ago: The new Veteran's Center at the Alexandria Technical College (ATC) has officially opened, providing a place for visitors who can share similar experiences and have others understand what they are talking about. Renee Larson, a counselor at the ATC and the coordinator of the new center said that, to date, there are about 90 students attending ATC who are veterans. ... Chuck Nettestad, who worked 20 years as the chief of police for the Alexandria Police Department, officially retired Oct. 31. ... After several months of construction, New Life Christian Church in Alexandria will hold its first service in its new building, located at 1910 Highway 27 East.

Just for fun — 1966, 50 years ago: Members of The Rainbow Strings include Kevin Hoeschen, Kathy Toft, James Woolliscroft, Caryn Johnson, Fred Bursch, Larry Perkins, Joyce Olson, Virgil Rolfsrud, Janet Kroupa, Phillip Benson and Dale Lee. ... The management of the Andria Theatre and Sunset Drive-In announced that effective today, Nov. 3, 1966, regular admission to the theaters will be reduced for those 65 and older from 75 cents to 35 cents.

Sports Trivia — 2006, 10 years ago: Alexandria Cross-Country Coach Mark Nelson was named 8AA Boys Cross-Country Co-Coach of the Year at the Section 8AA meet in Rocori, sharing the honor with Tom Dooher of Moorhead. The Cardinal boys are heading back to state after pulling off an upset with their second place finish over ninth-ranked Moorhead.

