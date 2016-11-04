IN THE KNOW: The impact of doing business locally

Blogger Cinda Baxter founded the 3/50 Project, which strives to "save the brick and mortars our nation is built on." Baxter challenges people to commit to 3/50 by choosing three local independently-owned businesses that they would miss if they disappeared, and spend $50 per month at any of these businesses.

It makes you see things differently when you think about your favorite three businesses right here in our community, and imagine them closing. Of course you alone can't keep them afloat, but you do have impact.

According to U.S. Labor Department statistics, if half of all employed people spent $50 each month at locally owned independent businesses, it would generate more than $42.6 billion in revenue.

Baxter's focus is of course on independently-owned businesses, but simply doing business locally has impact as well, even if the business isn't independently owned, because in most cases the business employs local residents and spends money here. For every $100 spent in locally-owned, independent stores, $68 returns to the community through taxes, payroll and other expenditures. If you spend that in a national chain store in the community, $43 stays here. Spend it online and nothing comes here.

And again, this concept isn't just for retail. It is for service businesses as well. Money spent with local restaurants, theaters, contractors, dry cleaners, salons, etc. has the same impact.

Here's why doing business locally matters:

• When you spend money with a local business, much of that revenue stays local. The owner and employees of that business are local, and in turn do business with other local people. The money stays right here, where it helps to build a strong, vibrant community.

• The above concept filters through to local nonprofits. In a strong business community, nonprofits also thrive. You may not directly donate to a certain nonprofit, but it's likely if you do business locally, you have a direct impact on more money finding its way to help the work of local nonprofits, which of course also make a community stronger.

• If business is strong, local businesses can offer more jobs and/or higher wages, add services or products, and give customers expanded options.

The Lakes Area is unique, in that it has a strong business base in a variety of sectors — from service industries to retail stores to manufacturing. Local industrial parks are bustling, as is our I-94 corridor and downtown. You don't see many empty storefronts here. But it will take those of us who live here and work here to keep it that way. We are a strong tourist destination, but tourists aren't enough to keep our stores open, and tourists aren't the ones who will keep most of our service businesses in business.

Do your part to keep the community thriving and "do business" locally year-round.

