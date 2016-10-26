From the archives

1966, 50 years ago: Alexandria City Engineer Harold Hall brought before the council plans for a new sewage plant to be established near the airport, which would drain proposed industrial areas to the south as well as alleviate some of the sewage problems that have haunted the council members for some time. ... The overall Alexandria city budget figure for the upcoming year is $448,634 as compared with the 1966 sum of $421,823. The overall tax levy will be $288,634, up $31,811 from this year's tax levy of $256,823. The balance of the budget ($160,000) comes from receipts from the municipal liquor store, state cigarette and liquor tax shares, the board of public works contribution in lieu of taxes and from miscellaneous receipts. ... The Alexandria Business and Professional Women's Club members invited their employees to a Boss's Breakfast at Garden Center during National Business Women's Week. Mrs. Elinor (LeRoy) Meyer, president of the club, had each member introduce her respective guest and gave a short talk on the purpose of the club and its achievements.

1991, 25 years ago: The abundant corn harvest has created a storage problem for area elevators. In Lowry, the Harvest States elevator has been forced to pile corn outdoors until it can be shipped out on rail cars. The pile currently contains 270,000 bushels of corn. ... An extensive project to restore a 570-acre wetland habitat for waterfowl in Douglas County was completed on Mud Lake, south of Lake Mary on the Douglas-Pope County line. The Mud Lake slough was drained in the 1920s when a deep ditch system was dug at one end, according to Darrell Haugen of the Department of Natural Resources Wetland Office of Morris.

2006, 10 years ago: Dakota Supply Group, Fargo, ND has entered into an agreement to purchase Wedum Supply, Alexandria. Wedum Supply is a wholesale distribution company of plumbing and HVAC products and is currently owned by Steve and Shirley Senden. They have 10 employees, all of whom will remain employed with Dakota Supply Group. ... Each of Pamida's 207 stores country-wide, including the one at Glenwood, has added a United States Postal Service shipping center on-site, which offers customers all of the tools they need to get their items packed and shipped to their final destination.

Just for fun — 1916, 100 years ago: For sale: Used upright piano in first-class playing order. Will take as part payment fresh milk cow, organ or lake shore lot. Piano can be inspected at my home on Sixth Avenue East, fifth house east of Washington School. James Walker, Alexandria.

Sports Trivia — 2006, 10 years ago: Lakes Area Recreation received a grant from the 2006 National Football League Youth Fund Local Agency to help purchase equipment for its fifth and sixth grade football program in order to provide shoulder pads and helmets. This program affects 120 fifth and sixth graders every fall season.

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.