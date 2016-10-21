IT'S OUR TURN: What does asthma feel like?

Yep, back in the day I was a smoker. Started at the young age of 16. Thought it was cool. Found out it wasn't.

And now, I am paying the price for all those years of smoking. How? I have asthma. And again, if you know me, I speak freely about my asthma and how I blame those smoking years for why I have this awful condition. This awful disease.

So, what does asthma really feel like?

I wrote about this last week in my blog, "Confessions of a Former Fat Girl," because of my recent flare-ups, which caused a bout of bronchitis. For me, this is typical. I wrote about my asthma because I wanted people to get a better understanding of what asthmatics go through. Not to make anyone feel sorry for us, but just to help understand what an asthma attack or flare-up can feel like. I don't blame anyone but myself for my asthma. I did this to me. Because I smoked. Yes, I firmly believe those money-sucking, breath-taking, cancer-filled, smelly, God-awful sticks caused my asthma.

OK, I'll move on. I think you get the picture of how I feel about smoking.

So, I have a little task for you to do. You will need a straw and preferably a skinny one. Now, jog in place or around the house or office. Do this for 30 seconds to a minute. Then, stop, grab that straw, put it in your mouth and breathe. Oh, and pinch your nose closed. No cheating. The only air coming in and going out should be through that teeny, tiny hole in the skinny straw that is in your mouth.

How do you feel? Are you having a tough time breathing? You should if you're doing it right.

Well, that's about as close to an asthma attack as a non-asthmatic is going to get.

Here are a few more things to think about. For asthmatics, not only do we have a hard time breathing, which can honestly last for days, but our chest feels tight like someone is ripping apart our lungs; our chest feels heavy like an elephant is sitting on it; sometimes it feels like it's on fire, like someone lit a match inside and our lungs are roaring like a wildfire needing to be doused by cool, calming water; and lastly, my chest — my lungs — feel angry. They are furious with me since they can't work properly because I damaged them. I fueled them with tar and nicotine and now, whenever they feel like it, they go on strike and say, "Serves you right, we're not working the way we should."

So, is this an over-the-top exaggeration? Ask anyone with asthma. My guess is they'll say I am spot on.

I do realize that smoking doesn't always have this effect on people. It doesn't always cause asthma, lung cancer, COPD or other respiratory-related illnesses.

But, it could. It has. It can. It will.

So, why take that risk? Why take that chance? Because it's cool? Because your friends are doing it? Because you think it calms you down when you're stressed? Because you think it gives you some kind of high? Because it tastes good? Because you think you need it? Because you think it relaxes you? Because you simply enjoy it?

Well, I enjoy breathing. Plain and simple. Because when I can't, it sucks. It's awful. It's horrendous. It's scary. It's a panic-inducing, heart-thumping, body-sweating, eerie kind of feeling that is far less enjoyable than a drag off some lousy cigarette.

So, if you are a smoker, I beg you to quit. No, I actually double-dog dare you to quit.

And if you are not, I beg — no, I quadruple-dog dare you — to never start. Ever.

Your lungs will forever be thankful.