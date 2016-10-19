1966: Alexandria businessmen on educational tour of Cities

1966, 50 years ago: The largest gathering of Bellanca planes ever in one place at one time occurred at the Dealer's Day at the Aircraft Plant as 50 dealers and aircraft writers came to visit the factory and fly the new Viking 300, the newest model of the Bellanca line. ... Leonard Winkels of Millerville is the 1966 American Dairy Association of MN Region III buttermaking champion. He competed in four statewide contests and rolled up an average score of 99.38 to win the honor. ... Hosting a group of Alexandria businessmen on an educational tour of Minneapolis-St. Paul were the heads of four Alexandria firms: Les Gaugert of First Farmers National Bank; Boyd Nelson of Grain Belt Beer; Gene Bentz of Fairway Ford and Paul Anderson of Anderson Furniture. The group toured Grain Belt Brewery, St. Paul Ford Motor Company and the new home office of Arrow Insurance Co. in Bloomington.

1991, 25 years ago: The "magic" of the Minnesota Twins' miraculous World Series win in 1987 isn't quite back yet, but it's darn close. At least that's what Alexandria nightclub owners think. And they get a good gauge of fan enthusiasm. The Twins captured the American League pennant with a stunning three-game sweep in Toronto and are World Series bound... Schroeder's Department Store in Elbow Lake will be reopened under the management of West Central Communities Action, Inc. It will operate under the name of Captions and will be used as a Job Training and Work Experience site for area residents.

2006, 10 years ago: Residents lined up to try the new Arby's restaurant at 4621 State Highway 29. The pinnacle-style building employs 60 area residents, including four to five managers, all from the Alexandria area. ... Alexandria Extrusion Company has been named as a finalist for a 2006 Tekne Award, given to recognize companies and individuals who have shown superior technology innovation and leadership. ... The "Through the Town and Around the Lakes" crafters tour has become a beloved tradition in the Alexandria area, featuring 20 juried crafters sharing their wares in four festively decorated homes.

Just for fun — 1966, 50 years ago: Other members of the group of Alexandria businessmen touring in Minneapolis-St. Paul were Vern Nelson of Donnelly Plastics, Don Lydell of Seifert and Staszko Assoc. Inc., Dennis Sherry of Runestone Agency, Ed Flanigan of the Alexandria Motor Hotel, Bill Trumm of Trumm Drug, Don Hustad of Hustad Implement Co., George Lord of the Alexandria Municipal Utilities and Richard Dyke of the Park Region Publishing Co.

Sports Trivia — 1966, 50 years ago: Check out the Alexandria football helmets of the players. You should see a series of white, black and gold stars pasted on the sides and front of the helmet. These stars are given to the players by the coaches for their determination and ability for the game. Gold stands for interceptions, white goes to the 110 percenters club, and black is for the hitter of the week award.

• • •

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.