IT'S OUR TURN: Quit clowning around

Here is what I don't think is funny: misinformation.

Few things are as frustrating to me as uninformed opinions on social media. Well, maybe the Minnesota Twins are just as frustrating. But worse — even than the Twins — are outright lies, scams and hoaxes.

Hoaxes like the creepy clown sightings being reported mostly on social media around the country, including right here in Alexandria, have me frowning for several reasons. Worse yet are the people feeding the frenzy by actually dressing up as creepy clowns.

Complaint No. 1: These things waste my time. A newspaper needs to pay attention to reports of weirdos no matter how improbable. Any amount of energy spent on a hoax creepy clown report is a waste.

Complaint No. 2: They waste money. While a newspaper can dismiss a scary clown report without too much worry it will come back to haunt us, the police are obligated to get to the bottom of such reports. That's your taxpayer dollars at work.

Complaint No. 3: It's unoriginal. The clown thing has already been overdone and it's not even Halloween. Find a new act, you clowns.

Now the only thing interesting about creepy clowns is when they get caught doing something stupid. In Wisconsin, a clown couple face child neglect charges after allegedly leaving their 4-year-old at home while they chased cars in clown get-ups.

There's a kid that's going to need therapy.

There is some overreaction in all of this, too.

In Minnesota, a junior varsity soccer coach was fired after dressing up like a clown at practice. That seems a bit harsh.

Now here in Alexandria we had our own minor clown scare. The owner of Dream Stones put a clown costume on a his life-sized statue of Big Foot. (I say life-sized not really knowing how big a live Big Foot actually is. Or if there even are live Big Foots. Or is it Big Feet? Anyway, you probably know what I mean.)

Now this statue is a little unnerving to begin with. It looks like it's about to walk out into traffic on Seventh Ave. and McKay.

When the owner, Mike Pearson, put a clown costume on sasquatch, the effect was, well, pretty creepy.

But when someone complained, Mike did the conscientious thing and took the clown costume off the big guy. (Or maybe it's a girl. Again, not an expert.)

A few weeks ago, we did a feature on Curt Lind, who puts a lot of effort into his alter ego, Cubbie the Clown. You wouldn't blame Cubbie and his kind for shedding some real tears — not just the face-paint kind — for the way those in creepy costumes or people spreading rumors about crazed clowns are ruining the clown reputation.

So be like Mike and leave the clown costumes up to those who put them on for the right reasons.

And please, don't act like a clown. Try dressing up as something less scary — like Big Foot.

• • •

Jeff Beach is the editor of the Echo Press. "It's Our Turn" is a weekly column that rotates among members of the Echo Press editorial staff.