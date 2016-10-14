Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

LITTLE FREE LIBRARY

Thumbs Up: A couple from New York Mills is grateful for the Little Free Library at Alexandria's Noonan Park. On a recent walk to the park, their granddaughter, Elin, asked to get a book. "She chose The Wheels on the Bus and proceeded to carry it to the park," said Robin Kautto. "Between the slides and the swings, we read and sang the songs. On our way home, she stopped to put the book back in the library. I am thankful that there are people in your community who continue to support our youth. It really does make a difference!"

FLOWER CUTTING

Thumbs Down: An Alexandria resident is at his wit's end over people who come into his yard and cut flowers out of his garden. He caught one the other day. "She had a flower in her hand when I asked what she was doing," he said. She said, "Cutting flowers." When he asked why, she replied, "Cuz they're pretty." The gardener informed her that he grows flowers for everyone to enjoy, not for her to take, and added that he also grows them for the monarch butterflies to help them migrate to Mexico for the winter. "Oh, sorry," the woman responded. The gardener's take: "What's wrong with people?"

FIRE DEPARTMENT GRANT

Thumbs Up: A reader was glad to see our story about the Alexandria Fire Department being awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant of $85,500. Philip Drown Consulting and Widseth Smith Nolting collaborated with the Alexandria Fire Department, helping the fire department purchase new personal protective equipment for the department's 30 firefighters. "They deserve the new gear," the reader said. "I really appreciate their willingness to put their lives on the line to help others."

ILLEGAL PARKING

Thumbs Down: We've been hearing reports of people parking in handicap spaces in Alexandria without the required sticker or tag. If they are not physically handicapped, they're either too lazy to park a few rows down or think they are somehow entitled to use the spaces as their own. The spaces are there for very good reason — and it's the law. Violators face a fine of up to $200.