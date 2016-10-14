Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down
COUNTY BOARD BEHAVIOR
Thumbs Down: We're not sure what's going on with the Douglas County Board lately, but it smacks of micromanagement, distrust and defensiveness. Two examples: It's trying to implement a new timekeeping system for both exempt and non-exempt county employees that requires them to physically punch in and out every time they are working. The policy presents problems for employees who are constantly called on to work unusual hours, such as those in the sheriff's office and the county attorney's department. If there were problems or complaints regarding certain employees, the change might make sense, but according to the commissioners who want to implement it, that wasn't the reason. Board Chair Jim Stratton called it "a tool to guide employees." Commissioner Bev Bales' comments are closer to the mark: "It's micromanaging," she told the board. "It's like we distrust our employees." The second incident happened when the county board called for a closed meeting to chastise Public Works Director Dave Robley for showing "disrespectful behavior" toward the board. Robley, who had nothing to hide, asked the proceedings to be open and the board viewed video from the meeting when the alleged misbehavior took place. In a discussion about implementing a new centralized business office, all Robley did was tell the board that hiring an officer manager would make the transition go more smoothly. Before he spoke, Robley raised his hand, respectfully addressed the board and made no demands, yet two commissioners, Owen Miller and Jerry Johnson, described his behavior as disrespectful and threatening. Two department heads — County Attorney Chad Larson and Sheriff Troy Wolbersen — saw no smoking gun. "It was a department head who disagreed but it wasn't a disrespectful exchange," said the sheriff. The board voted 3-2 to dismiss the allegations but the matter should not have triggered such a strong backlash to begin with. Department heads should be able to express their views freely without fear of being called on the carpet in a closed meeting.
LITTLE FREE LIBRARY
Thumbs Up: A couple from New York Mills is grateful for the Little Free Library at Alexandria's Noonan Park. On a recent walk to the park, their granddaughter, Elin, asked to get a book. "She chose The Wheels on the Bus and proceeded to carry it to the park," said Robin Kautto. "Between the slides and the swings, we read and sang the songs. On our way home, she stopped to put the book back in the library. I am thankful that there are people in your community who continue to support our youth. It really does make a difference!"
FLOWER CUTTING
Thumbs Down: An Alexandria resident is at his wit's end over people who come into his yard and cut flowers out of his garden. He caught one the other day. "She had a flower in her hand when I asked what she was doing," he said. She said, "Cutting flowers." When he asked why, she replied, "Cuz they're pretty." The gardener informed her that he grows flowers for everyone to enjoy, not for her to take, and added that he also grows them for the monarch butterflies to help them migrate to Mexico for the winter. "Oh, sorry," the woman responded. The gardener's take: "What's wrong with people?"
FIRE DEPARTMENT GRANT
Thumbs Up: A reader was glad to see our story about the Alexandria Fire Department being awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant of $85,500. Philip Drown Consulting and Widseth Smith Nolting collaborated with the Alexandria Fire Department, helping the fire department purchase new personal protective equipment for the department's 30 firefighters. "They deserve the new gear," the reader said. "I really appreciate their willingness to put their lives on the line to help others."
ILLEGAL PARKING
Thumbs Down: We've been hearing reports of people parking in handicap spaces in Alexandria without the required sticker or tag. If they are not physically handicapped, they're either too lazy to park a few rows down or think they are somehow entitled to use the spaces as their own. The spaces are there for very good reason — and it's the law. Violators face a fine of up to $200.