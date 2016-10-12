FROM THE ARCHIVES - 1991: Open house held at Chandler Field

1916, 100 years ago: Sen. Knute Nelson and Congressman A.J. Volstead campaigned in Douglas County, speaking at Nelson, Osakis, Carlos, Alexandria, Garfield, Brandon and Evansville. They were listened to with interest and respect. ... Quite a scare out this way (Forada and Union Lake News Briefs) among the high school students who are attending school at Alexandria over the infantile paralysis. Some are riding to and from school instead of boarding in town. Clement Holland is riding from home, a distance of 10 miles each way, morning and evening.

1966, 50 years ago: Bellanca Aircraft will sponsor its first National Dealers Day. An estimated 30 dealers and their guests are expected to fly in along with representatives of many companies that furnish Bellanca parts. ... The Douglas County Mental Health Association is making an effort to obtain more volunteers to aid in the program at the state institution at Fergus Falls. Called the "One-to-One" program, it seeks to get men and women to make monthly calls at the state institution. They will be given a course in orientation by psychiatric staff and then visit one patient in the morning, and one in the afternoon. ... Erling Rolfsrud, author of the "Cobber Chronicles," was in Moorhead to autograph books during Homecoming. The book is the story of how Norwegian Lutherans in 1891 purchased one building on a six-acre tract of land, and it was the beginning of Concordia College.

1991, 25 years ago: An open house was held at the new 4,000-square-foot terminal building at Chandler Field, the Alexandria Airport. Total project cost was $487,000, with two-thirds funded by the state of Minnesota aviation fund and one-third by the city of Alexandria. ... Alexandria library officials want to make one thing clear at a public meeting: When Douglas County residents go to the polls this November, they will be voting for or against a project to build a new library facility, and not where to put it. Library Board members are concerned that the $3.5 million referendum to build a new library could be in jeopardy because some people don't like the proposed site library officials are currently pursuing — the Fillmore location between Fourth and Fifth Avenues. ... Close to 200 parents spoke their minds at a public meeting in the Evansville High School gym so that the school board could determine what direction parents want Evansville education to take.

2006, 10 years ago: Dan Barber took a spin in his recently restored 1941 Boeing Stearman PT-17. The airplane was originally a trainer for WWII pilots and was manufactured 65 years ago. It took Barber more than two years to complete the restoration of the airplane. ... With the help of a Job Opportunity Building Zone (JOBZ), Brenton Engineering near Carlos plans to begin work on an estimated $9 million expansion project that will add 75 new jobs, expected to be completed by Sept. 1, 2007. Brenton Engineering has been designing and building customized packaging machinery for companies of all sizes for the past 19 years. ... A request to allow BMX bikes in the Alexandria Skate Park was denied by the city council, noting that the skate park was built specifically for skateboarding only. ... U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman took a tour of the Douglas County Hospital to see its state-of-the-art medical equipment.

Just for fun — 1966, 50 years ago: There'll be parties galore for women in Alexandria when the Theatre Go-ers start their Vanishing Parties for the benefit of Theatre L'Homme Dieu. Mrs. Tegnear Aal will have the first and largest, in her home on Lake Carlos, serving a luncheon for $1 each to 20 local women. When convenient, these women will each have 10 guests, also charging $1, and then the 200 will conclude the series by having four guests each. If all goes as planned and the women fulfill their obligations, a goodly sum should be netted for the theater, to help with physical improvements to the plant.

Sports Trivia — 1966, 50 years ago: Bun Fischer, Alexandria track coach, assumed a position in the Alexandria sports system when he took over the coaching position of the cross country team. This is the first year for the sport in Alexandria. ... The Evansville Tigers played their best game of the season by taking charge during their Homecoming game, beating the Kensington Vikings 18-7. Steve Hanson scored two touchdowns and Randy Elmer one. Mike Bah gained 167 yards on the ground with some fine runs.

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.