1916, 100 years ago: News has been received here of the birth of a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. T.A. Erickson of St. Paul. ... There will be English services at the German Lutheran Church. All are welcome. ... Pete Unumb is building a large addition to the north side of his residence on Third Avenue. The lower story will be a large library and the second floor will be used as a sleeping porch. ... The widow's pension bill has become a law for all soldier's widows over 70 years of age. The Rev. T.W. Critchette will furnish forms for all and fill them out if requested.

1966, 50 years ago: EDITH (Exit Drill in the Home) will be in operation in Alexandria as well as in the remainder of Minnesota on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. The sirens will blow and each family is asked to act out an escape plan to be used in case of fire in their home. ... The American Red Cross was asked to provide 50 "ditty" bags for servicemen in Vietnam. These kits contain small items to make the servicemen more comfortable and the Red Cross has asked for contributions. The Alexandria and Osakis Gray Ladies have volunteered to make the bags and see that they are filled. ... The 4-H King and Queen, crowned at the Country Western show, are Lori Nelson and Alan Ziethammer, both of the LeGrand Busy Bees.

1991, 25 years ago: A $905,369 bid, submitted by Gopher State of Rice, to build a Douglas County Public Works office was accepted by the Douglas County Board. The building will be located next to the county highway department offices at Third Avenue West in Alexandria and will house the highway department, ditch and agricultural inspector's office, park department, and surveyor's office. All of those offices, with the exception of the highway department, are currently located in the courthouse. ... The Alexandria Technical College Aquaculture program, now in its second year, is causing quite a stir in trade publications and among fish management experts throughout the nation. Aquaculture is the raising of plants or animals in water and the ATC program is the only aquaculture course taught in America's vocational schools and one reason for excitement is that fish seem to be a major "food of the future" among diet-conscious Americans. ... The busiest county road in Douglas County will be widened and upgraded with the department's five-year plan for a massive reworking of the portion of County Road 42 that runs about three miles from Highway 29 North to "Indian Mounds," where 42 connects with County Road 11.

2006, 10 years ago: Bruce McKirdy has been named vice-president and sales manager of Paradis Broadcasting, which owns and operates KXRA, KX92 and Z99 Radio in Alexandria. McKirdy has been a key member of the staff at Paradis Broadcasting for nearly 11 years, according to Brett Paradis, owner/manager. ... Workers started paving a newly extended portion of Rosewood Lane, which will now connect with Highway 27. ... Workers pulled new water pipes through old underground steam lines to provide much improved service to the Alexandria Area Arts Association (AAAA) Theatre building across the street at 621 Broadway, which years ago housed Dick's Super Outlet and JC Penney, to name just two.

Just for fun — 1966, 50 years ago: "When I have finished a painting I have the satisfaction of having accomplished something. When I do the dishes I have to do them again the next day." This is one of the reasons why Ada Johnson, one of Douglas County's talented and well-known artists started and continued her prolific career. She started painting at 48 years of age. Most of her paintings are historical. The University of Minnesota has purchased a "lady slipper" painting for their permanent collection.

Sports Trivia — 2006, 10 years ago: More than 200 fifth and sixth graders literally ran hard, were strong, and put their minds to participating in the annual "Run Hard, Be Strong, Think Big" run. The fifth grade classroom champion is Mr. Thielke's room from Voyager. The sixth grade classroom champion is Mr. Hochalter's room from Voyager.

• • •

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.