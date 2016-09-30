Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up: The Red Willow Arts Coalition sends a thumbs up to the community for supporting the Thursday night Summer Concert Series. Chuck Wencl, program director, described the support: The Douglas County commissioners approved the use of the beautiful courthouse lawn where the free concerts took place. The Echo Press printed weekly preview articles. Local businesses and individuals sponsored each concert. Miltona Magnet Science School parents, staff and students hustled to deliver fresh popcorn and water. Calvary Lutheran Church allowed the coalition to use its lawn space and playground. Anderson Funeral Home and Elden's Fresh Foods were major sponsors once again. "Like any big project, there are so many involved who have helped make these concerts possible," Wencl said. "If you have supported us with donations, volunteered your time or assisted in any other way, we are truly grateful." More good news: The coalition is already starting planning its 2017 season.

FEEDING DUCKS BREAD

Thumbs Down: A recent "You Asked" story looked into the question of whether it was OK to feed ducks and geese at Noonan Park in Alexandria. The answer was yes, but a reader took us to task for suggesting bread. "The very worst thing anyone can feed the waterfowl is bread." said a reader in Philadelphia. It makes them overweight, malnourished and leads to other health problems such as angel wing, a feather deformity that prevents them from flying. "The problem is everybody brings bread, crackers, junk food that they clean out from their kitchen closets and this is all they ever get fed. It is like feeding your kids nothing but candy." She suggested cracked corn, frozen peas (boiled, cooled and saved in bags), grapes cut in half, tomatoes sliced into small pieces or cut-up watermelon. "Maybe the best idea would be for the park to post feeding stations and provide duck food that the public can automatically buy for a small fee," she added. "This would feed the birds healthy food and generate some funds as well." It's food for thought.

DEVIOUS TAX SCHEME

Thumbs Down: The Internal Revenue Service recently alerted tax professionals to an emerging phishing email scam that pretends to be from tax software providers and tries to trick recipients into clicking on a bogus link. If they click on the link, they're directed to a website prompting them to download a file that appears to be an update of their software package. The file has a naming convention that uses the actual name of their software followed by an ".exe extension." Upon completion, tax professionals believe they have downloaded a software update when in fact they have loaded a program designed to track the tax professional's keystrokes, which is a common tactic used by cyber thieves to steal login information, passwords and other sensitive data. Although the IRS knows of only a handful of cases to date, tax professionals are encouraged to be on the lookout for these scams and never to click on unexpected links in emails.

CHANGING LIVES

Thumbs Up: A local resident who has battled depression and anxiety for 26 years, is grateful for a new community coalition that is seeking changes in the local mental health care system so that those who need emergency treatment can receive it. "This is the kind of effort that can make a difference in people's lives," she said. "It can lead to less people in prison, less drug-related crimes and less violent behavior."

HELP FOR A VET

Thumbs Up: Gary J. McLain, a veteran who is a newer resident of Douglas County area is grateful for the support from the Douglas County Car Care Program. The Max J. Beilke Clinic referred him to the program. Cliff Korkowski, coordinator for the program, helped with the initial paperwork, scheduling and arranging the financial donations to repair his vehicle. "Diamond Buick donated work space for the volunteer mechanics to perform their unselfish commission," McLain said, adding that contributions came from Alexandria VFW Post 936 and anonymous donors. When mechanics discovered that the tires were dangerous for travel, Korkowski "went above and beyond the standard program" and immediately scheduled the tires to be replaced at Koep's Korner, McLain said. "The leading management and employees of Koep's Korner were very professional and proficient," he said. "I want to express my appreciation and thankfulness to all of those mentioned in assisting me to be independent once again with my transportation essentials. And, for allowing me to get back to rebuilding my life."