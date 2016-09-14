1916, 100 years ago: Quite a number of people were greatly disappointed about no county fair this year. Seems like there is always something to look forward to before fair time, but the fall looks "dryer" than ever, there being no fair at all. ... Clifford Larson of Brandon started high school here in Alexandria. He is boarding at the Haskins home. ... J.M. Anderson, president of the Equity Co-operative Exchange, has gone to Great Falls, Montana, where he will meet the officers of an association formed by 50 elevators to handle grain at terminals as one organization.

1966, 50 years ago: John Peterson is the new Central Junior High School principal. Peterson, who replaced George Anderson, says that one of his aims as principal will be to get a more flexible type of schedule for the students. He added that definite plans and suggestions would come from the teachers. ... It is wonderful the way many of our summer residents support Theatre L'Homme Dieu. It was the summer people, led by Mrs. Joe Champlin, who were instrumental in organizing the Theatre Go-ers. It was decided to place in savings the money earned (about $1,000) from summer luncheons and the sale of gifts until next spring. It will, no doubt, go toward scholarships or the building of a shower room with new plumbing at the theater. ... Mrs. John Obert and children left last week for Washington, D.C., to join Mr. Obert in his new location.

1991, 25 years ago: Equipment from the Parkers Prairie Hospital was auctioned off with all money going to the hospital district's general fund, said Parkers Prairie Hospital Board member Darrell Carlson. The Parkers Prairie Clinic, which is attached to the hospital building, will remain open, staffed by a Parkers Prairie physician and a part-time doctor from Alexandria. The hospital had 21-beds. "It seems a sign of the times; these smaller hospital closings," said Carlson. ... Because of a budget cut by the Douglas County Highway Department, the use of liquid chloride for dust control on gravel roads will not be used. Instead, flake chloride will be spread in front of residences and farm-sites only. The disuse of liquid chloride will save the county $24,000 annually. ... The Alexandria Public Library recently obtained a telefacsimile (FAX) machine through a grant provided by Viking Library System. Members of the public may send and receive FAX messages by coming in person to the library. Sending out is $1.75 for the first page and 75 cents for added pages. For incoming messages, the charge is $1 per page.

2006, 10 years ago: Greg Amundson of Miltona walked away from the 25th annual Colgate Country Showdown state final with the state title and $1,000 in prize money. The contest was for both the state of Minnesota and North Dakota. He now advances to regional competition. ... An estimated 70 walkers participated in the third annual West Central AIDS WALK at Big Ole Park in Alexandria. Funds raised will be used to assist people living with HIV/AIDS in rural Minnesota, as well as to promote education. ... The Women's Club of Alexandria will hold its first meeting of its 103rd year as part of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC). The club is one of the oldest organizations exclusively for women in Alexandria still functioning. It organized locally in 1889 and joined the national organization in 1904.

Just for fun — 1966, 50 years ago: Two of the waitresses at the Golf Club, Sue Alberg and Sara Stone, decided to do something different one day last week. They picked apples from the tree at the club and without recipes or any "know how," made two delicious apple pies to serve.

Sports trivia — 1991, 25 years ago: Dave Harris, Alexandria coach and educator, as well as broadcaster and Region 8AA Executive Secretary, hosts a coach's corner on KXRA Radio show "live" from the Rainbow Court Restaurant in Alexandria every Saturday morning.

• • •

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.