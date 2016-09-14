IT'S OUR TURN: A mother's love

Yet as I grew up in rural Minnesota, I learned who Jacob Wetterling was. I also learned about his mother, Patty Wetterling. We all did. Children don't grow up in this state without hearing about one of its longest-standing, unsolved mysteries, or about the mother who never gave up hope. It was sad and it was eerie, but to me, it was always a case that happened before I was born in a town I'd never heard of.

But then, 22 years after Jacob's abduction, I decided to attend the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph. The town Jacob was taken from that fall night in 1989 quickly worked its way into my heart, becoming my home.

As students, we all knew the Wetterlings still lived there, that they still kept their porch light on and held out hope that their son would someday return. Jerry Wetterling runs a chiropractic clinic in St. Joe, while Patty is a fierce advocate for child safety. The billboards with Jacob's photo, both as a child and age-progressed, met us every time we entered town.

Though I lived in the same small town, the Wetterlings were only people I read about — until the 25th anniversary of Jacob's disappearance. At the time I was the editor of the college's paper, and we decided to write a story about the history of the case and where it stood after 25 years. I contacted Patty on a whim, thinking nothing would come of it, that she'd have better things to do than speak with a college journalist.

But the thing about Patty is that she's a mother — a mother who held out hope until Jacob's remains were uncovered, which had yet to happen at this point, and a mother who knew the media — any media — played a vital role in bringing attention to the case, potentially reaching someone who knew something. So I suppose it shouldn't have surprised me when I received an email from Patty agreeing to meet to talk about the case as it neared the 25th anniversary.

We met at the Local Blend in St. Joseph — a small, cozy coffee shop often filled with studying college students. I slid into the booth across from this woman I'd only read about, whose photo I'd only seen in newspapers. I told her I was nervous, that I didn't want to make this time period any harder for her family, but I appreciated her meeting me. She smiled a sad smile and said it was OK, that she liked to tell people about Jacob.

After that, we talked. I learned about her version of events, about the way she turned her grief into purpose, about the closure her family wished for. But mostly, I learned about love — a mother's unconditional, timeless, fierce, loyal love.

In the aftermath of Jacob's disappearance, Patty could have withdrawn. She could have retreated, not letting the world in. She could have exuded hate and disdain.

But she didn't do any of that.

Instead, she fought. Patty Wetterling fought to make this world a safer place for children. She fought for 27 years, and following the discovery of Jacob's remains, she plans to keep fighting.

Four months after Jacob's abduction, she and her husband, Jerry, founded the Jacob Wetterling Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to education about child safety. In 1994, Patty played a vital role in the passing of the Jacob Wetterling Crimes Against Children and Sexually Violent Offender Registration Act, a U.S. law requiring states to implement a registry for sex offenders and crimes against children. In 2004, Patty ran for Minnesota Senate. Since Jacob's disappearance, Patty has written open letters to his abductor. She serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. The list goes on.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the day Jacob's abductor and killer appeared in court and disclosed excruciating details about the case, Patty found the strength to speak at a press conference. While she exuded grief, she also exuded grace and poise. "We will continue to fight," she said, while promising that Jacob's legacy would carry on.

Patty Wetterling is awe-inspiring, really. After fighting non-stop for 27 years, for 324 months, for nearly 10,000 days, she's not ready to rest. Even now that her family has answers and after all they've been through, Patty plans to continue to fight for other families. She plans to fight for other mothers like herself, because she knows that sometimes they don't have the strength to fight for themselves.

I'm not a mother. I don't know the kind of love a mother has for her child. But in a way, Patty has taught me. That's not to say my own mother doesn't love me fiercely, with everything she has, because she does. But my mom, she's lucky. She's never had to publicize her love or fight for it, because her children are here. They're safe, healthy and happy, something I'm sure Patty would gladly trade her fight for.

All Patty has asked of anyone through recent events is to, "Say a prayer. Light a candle. Be with friends. Play with your children. Giggle. Hold hands. Eat ice cream. Create joy. Help your neighbor. That is what will bring me comfort today."

Those are all pretty easy requests to fulfill. After all Patty Wetterling has done for this world, this country, this state, I think we can do those things for her.

