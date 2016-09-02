IT'S OUR TURN: It's their world; learn to live in it

The author of the column, Celeste Edenloff, is pictured with her parents, Leona and Celestine “Red” Schneider. Her mom has dementia and her dad has Alzheimer’s. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)

Physically, they are both still here. I actually get to visit them frequently as they both live in Alexandria.

Mentally, however, they are both gone. Mom was diagnosed with dementia, and Dad has Alzheimer’s. Dad’s has been hanging around for awhile. He was diagnosed with the disease in June 2015. Mom’s, however, came on like a destructive tornado on a muggy summer night.

At the beginning of March, Mom seemed like a “typical” 81-year-old who loved to read, recite her rosary, watch Mass on television, frequent Facebook to keep up with everyone, carry on conversations with her loved ones, cook and bake, play cribbage and bingo, read the newspaper (the Echo Press, of course) and visit with all her neighbors at Windmill Ponds, the assisted living facility they moved to in July 2015.

By the end of April, however, she was an 82-year-old woman I barely recognized. She was someone who lashed out at everyone, swore like a sailor, accused people of doing things they clearly didn’t do. She was delusional and combative. She was loud and sad. She was mad and confused. She wasn’t my mom.

Within a week’s time, my parents went from happily living together as the cutest married couple ever–- something they’ve been for 48 years – to living separately. My dad now lives in the memory care unit of Edgewood Vista. My mom – after a very rocky road to which I will spare you the details – now lives at Salmons Place, a foster home for senior adults.

To put in bluntly, myself and my siblings went to hell and back to get my parents where they are now. Cleaning out and packing up your parents' belongings when they aren’t dead is actually tougher than you might think.

Despite everything that I’ve been through, everything my siblings have been through, life is much better now. My parents – for the most part – are happy. They are being taken care of. But don’t get me wrong. It’s still hard. Very hard.

I never know when I walk into my dad’s room if he is going to know me. I never know what kind of delusional stories are going to come out of my mother’s mouth. I don’t know how many times my dad is going to tell me about Steve, a friend of my parents who sings and plays guitar. I don’t know what my mom has purchased with her “Jesus card,” a very real-in-her-mind credit card that she uses to buy some pretty cool luxurious items. I never know if my dad is going to be sleeping in the middle of the afternoon because in his mind, it’s nighttime and he should be sleeping. I never know if the songs my mom sings – quite loudly, I might add – are actual songs or if she is making them up on the spot.

But here are the things I do know.

When I look into their eyes, my “real” parents are there, somewhere. I just have to look deep.

When my dad tells me he doesn’t eat tacos because he has never ever liked them, I tell him “that’s right,” even though I know how often he used to eat them.

When my mom tells me she’s going to New York and to Tiffany’s in her limousine, I ask her what she is going to buy and I know her Jesus card is going to pay for it.

When my dad tells me that my grandpa’s picture is hanging up in the hallways of the memory care unit, I tell him how good grandpa looks even though I have no idea who the man really is.

No matter what they tell me, I do my darndest not to correct them. I let them tell the story – however far-fetched or untruthful it may be. It doesn’t matter; it’s their world. And I try to live in it as best as I can. I may not understand their world, and it may get frustrating and heartbreaking, but I will always try my best to do whatever is best for them. Not for me. For them.

And when they tell me they love me, that is the one thing I know to be true. I see it and feel it. And I tell them I love them, too.