IN THE KNOW: Opioids carry serious risk of harm

It comes as no surprise that opioid use is on the rise and the phrase epidemic oftentimes accompanies it. Very few people knowingly decide to get addicted to opioids but no matter the cause of the addiction, the outcomes can be devastating.

While prescription opioids can be a safe and necessary part of pain management, these drugs also carry serious risks of harm because of the potential for addiction, misuse, overdose and death. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics indicated that more than 14,000 people died from overdoses involving prescription opioids in 2014 and more than 1,000 people are treated each day in emergency departments for the misuse of prescription opioids.

This is a problem facing the nation’s health care facilities but hospitals cannot solve this problem alone. Hospitals must work with their communities and collaborate with other organizations such as law enforcement, schools, primary care providers and others.

There are systems in place to help monitor and control the use of prescription opioids. Physicians, pharmacists and law enforcement have access to the Minnesota Prescription Monitoring Program, which tracks the distribution of schedules II, III, IV and V controlled substances. This program not only monitors the distribution of scheduled controlled substances in Minnesota, it monitors a total of 22 states including every border state to Minnesota.

Primary care providers are also key stakeholders in the management of prescription opioids. As a primary care provider manages a patient with the need for prescribed opioids, they are able to monitor their use of the opioids through random pill counts and urine tests to ensure the patient is following their care plan. These measures also minimize the threat of the patient diverting these prescription opioids.

There are alternatives to prescription opioids that can provide pain relief and minimize any potential addiction. Some pain relievers such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen accompanied by physical therapy will often result in long term healing. Masking pain through the use of prescription opioids allows for temporary relief but does not address the long term healing necessary to live a life free from narcotics.

If you are prescribed opioids for pain, there are some things to consider and steps to follow. First and foremost, never take opioids in greater amounts or more often than prescribed by your provider. Work with your primary care provider to create a plan on how to manage your pain and talk about ways to manage pain without the use of prescribed opioids. Never sell or share pills with others or use another person’s prescriptions. Safely dispose of any unused prescription opioids through a community drug take-back program.

If you believe you or a loved one may be struggling with addiction, tell your health care provider about it and ask for guidance or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

“In the Know” is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.