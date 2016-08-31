From the Archives - 1991: Location decided for new library

1916, 100 years ago: A party of nine young people went out to Lake Victoria and enjoyed an outing, toasting marshmallows and roasting “weeners.” The party was given in honor of Mr. Edwin Marriott who spent a week’s vacation at his home here. He then returned to St. Paul. … At the Letson House – Wanted: Laundry girl. Good wages. … Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Lloyd, who have a small farm near Lake Geneva, are preparing to leave for Bellingham, Washington, where they have an orchard and on which they will spend the winter. They plan to return next spring.

1966, 50 years ago: Construction of an Emergency Broadcast System facility at the KXRA transmitter was started. The system is radio communication that will be used during a period of national emergency. Radio Station KXRA will be the radio “voice” for a 15-county area. … Made possible by a grant from OEA, the Equal Opportunity Act, a building to house village equipment was being constructed in Osakis and a warming house at Miltona for the winter recreation program. Miltona also sponsored a six month project of improvement with assistance by the West Central Minnesota Communities Action, Inc., founded under the OEA. The approach to the village has received beautification and 26 men were employed in a project to increase their skills.

1991, 25 years ago: With the help of the public, library officials have finally zeroed in on a site for a new library: one city block west of Fillmore Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues in Alexandria. The board will now form a committee to begin negotiating with landowners in the Fillmore area, which contains about a dozen homes. … The Douglas County Board reaffirmed its interest in obtaining the Central Junior High School building in Alexandria if it ever becomes available. School District 206 officials said they needed to know if there is anyone interested in using the building before they decide what to do with it. The county, which is struggling with space shortages of its own, is looking for places to relocate some of its departments. … Alexandria Extrusion, Doege Precision Machining, Dahlen Transport and the Kinkead Cemetery Association, all located on the fringe of the northwest corner of the city limits, petitioned to be annexed into the city of Alexandria.

2006, 10 years ago: With the help of several Jet Skis, 5,000 rubber ducks raced to the finish line on Lake Henry during the first-ever Duck Derby held at the City Park in Alexandria. The event raised money for PLUS-Kids Safe Exchange and Visitation Center, a program of Listening Ear Crisis Center. $12,725 was raised. … A telephone survey, which was conducted by Springsted, Inc., a firm hired by District 206, was administered to 400 registered voters representing all aspects of the community and selected on a random basis. It showed that 75 percent of residents would support a bond proposal to improve the school buildings.

Just for fun – 1966, 50 years ago: It’s not that Mrs. Frank Tonn is a penny-pincher, but she does have an extra penny now and then, which she deposits in a glass jar on her windowsill. This year, Mrs. Tonn saved enough pennies – 500 of them – to pay for her Echo subscription, which she renewed. Subscriptions to the Park Region Echo are offered at a reduced price during August, either at the office or the county fair. The offer will be withdrawn on August 31 and the regular price, $5.50, will be resumed.

Sports Trivia – 1991, 25 years ago: Dennis Kalpin, the new Alexandria football coach, kicked off practice at Citizens Field. … Sixty competitors took part in the Lake Laura Water-Ski Club’s American Water-Ski Association (AWSA) Sanctioned Class C & I Tournament. It was a three-event, two-round tourney with a round of trick, slalom and jumps scheduled. A majority of the competitors were from the Twin Cities area.

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.