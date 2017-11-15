EDITORIAL: Knowing these ABCs can save a baby's life

• BACK: Always put a baby on his or her back to sleep or nap.

• CRIB: Babies should always sleep or nap in their own safety-approved crib or play yard.

The Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Human Services are urging parents to follow this advice. The departments point to new data that shows unsafe sleep environments account for nearly all unexpected infant deaths in Minnesota.

The 2015 report found that 53 of the 54 unexpected infant deaths happened while infants slept in unsafe sleep environments. Also, about 9 percent of new mothers reported that their health care providers did not talk to them about how to lay their babies down to sleep, according to 2012-2014 data from the Minnesota Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System.

In addition to the ABCs, experts recommend that infants should always sleep without blankets or pillows because the risk of suffocation is higher when loose objects are in the crib with the infant. Instead of using blankets to keep infants warm, parents are urged to dress babies in pajamas or other clothing appropriate for the temperature.

Hospitals can play a role in safe infant sleep too.

"While many providers are doing a lot to inform parents about safe sleep for their infants, we want to applaud those hospitals that go the extra mile to train staff and make sure all parents know the ABCs of safe sleep before they take their babies home," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Ed Ehlinger.

Efforts by the Minnesota Department of Human Services to ramp up safe sleep practices in licensed child care shows that greater attention to the issue can pay off.

"Since we implemented new infant safe sleep standards and training for providers in 2013, infant deaths in licensed child settings have dropped significantly," said Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper.

The health department's review of infant deaths found that soft items such as blankets, pillows, crib bumpers and toys in the crib pose a hazard, as does exposure to cigarette smoke. It's also important for the infant to sleep separately from other sleeping children and adults since research has found that keeping infants in bed with others is hazardous.

The health department's analysis showed several notable risk factors involved in the 53 sleep-related infant deaths in Minnesota. Among the findings:

• 93 percent had loose objects around them, such as pillows or blankets, or were not placed on a firm surface, such as a crib mattress, to sleep.

• 49 percent of the babies were sharing a sleep surface, such as a bed, sofa or recliner, with another person.

• 27 percent were in an unsafe sleep position, such as being placed on their side or belly.

Losing an infant is every parent's worst nightmare. A few simple precautions and knowing the ABCs can stop it from actually happening.