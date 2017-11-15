LETTER: Very honored by school's veterans program
To the editor:
I just returned from Voyager Elementary School. I was a "special guest" by way of invitation from fourth grader Elise Jacobson to attend an afternoon program honoring our veterans.
I was not sure what to expect, but I was totally impressed. It was pointedly patriotic and very moving in its entirety. Each military service was honored separately. Fourth and fifth grade children had researched each branch and gave a brief summation based on that research.
The children were exceptionally focused and well behaved. Everyone enjoyed all the performances from the presentation of the colors to Taps at the conclusion.
I cannot speak for the other veterans that attended, but I felt very honored and a big thank you to Elise for the invitation. The principal and staff of Voyager Elementary should be rightfully proud and I salute them.
Roger Hegland, CMSgt USAF (retired)
Alexandria, MN