LETTER: Very honored by school's veterans program

I was not sure what to expect, but I was totally impressed. It was pointedly patriotic and very moving in its entirety. Each military service was honored separately. Fourth and fifth grade children had researched each branch and gave a brief summation based on that research.

The children were exceptionally focused and well behaved. Everyone enjoyed all the performances from the presentation of the colors to Taps at the conclusion.

I cannot speak for the other veterans that attended, but I felt very honored and a big thank you to Elise for the invitation. The principal and staff of Voyager Elementary should be rightfully proud and I salute them.

Roger Hegland, CMSgt USAF (retired)

Alexandria, MN