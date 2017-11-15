1917: Eight swimmers qualify for state

In Kensington News: The great photo play "Intolerance" was presented at the opera house. This is a fine picture but on account of the high prices the audience was not as large as it otherwise would have been.

1967, 50 years ago: School lunch cooks are attending a vocational course "Food Preparation for Type A Lunches" at the Alexandria Vocational Technical School. The school lunch program is the largest food service industry in the nation. "Type A" lunches, such as those that are served in schools, must follow a prescribed pattern to receive government reimbursement.

Dick Crouse, U.S. Navy Seabee, is back in Vietnam and stationed again at the ChuLai Marine AirBase. His duties for this tour of deployment are Company Communicator and truck driver of all heavy equipment. His address is the same as it was before.

Farmers in Douglas County planted more than 50,500 trees under the Agricultural Conservation Program during the 1967 tree-planting season, according to Irvin Walstad, Chairman, Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation County Committee.

1992, 25 years ago: Continental Manufacturing of Carlos completed work on its longest clear span bridge ever. The 240-foot long, nine-foot wide structure will be going to Kring State Park near Alexandria Bay, New York. In October, for the first time in the history of the company, Continental shipped over $1 million worth of bridges.

For the price of one dollar, Central Junior High School will be sold to Douglas County by School District 206. Douglas County intends to use the Central High School building to house county offices and related services.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron R. Haak, a helicopter flight engineer and 1980 graduate of Brandon High School, is teaching the MH-53J Pave Low helicopter course at Kirtland Air Force Base. Haak has been at Kirtland since January, 1991. He received an associate's degree in computer science in 1982 from Alexandria Technical College and enlisted in the Air Force in 1983.

2007, 10 years ago: YogaJoy LLC., a new health-based business in Alexandria, has been formed by three local women, Jill Stroup, Janna Lindoo and Miriam Svobodny. Instructors have 10 years of combined teaching experience and are certified by YogaFit, an entity based in Hermosa Beach, California.

New Horizons, an organization sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home to help meet the needs, tasks and responsibilities widowed persons face after the death of a spouse, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary.

JUST FOR FUN 1967, 50 years ago: Elmer Broms, distributor of Electro Warmth, will have his product available at Engstrom Furniture. The sleeping pad differs from electric blankets in that it is placed directly on the bed instead of being used as a blanket. Broms will be remembered as the operator of a gas station that was situated on the corner now occupied by the telephone company.

SPORTS TRIVIA 1917, 100 years ago: Alexandria qualified eight swimmers for the annual Minnesota State High School League swimming championships in winning the annual Section Eight title. Swimmers include Kim Schutte, Jean Tate, Jessie Niedenfuer, Kristina Johnson, Jenny Yerka, Nicole Nelsen, Jenny Larson and Nicole Illies. Coach Mark Storhaug's Cardinals finished with 323 points to top second place Bemidji by 24 points. Storhaug was named Section Coach of the Year and Cardinal Diving Coach Teri Homan was named Diving Coach of the Year in the Section.

