IN THE KNOW: A strategy for drawing more jobs to area

Historically to create those jobs, economic development has seen the emphasis being put on recruiting larger firms to the area through financial programs. Specifically, what incentives and infrastructure improvements can lure a new firm to the area? And although incentives are part of many economic development packages, today, much economic development strategizing is based on meeting the needs and wants of the variety of firms that have been deemed best suited for the community.

Take the recent bid for Amazon's second headquarters as an example. A total of 238 cities threw their hat into the ring to jockey for the $5 billion, 50,000 jobs creator project. Minnesota proposed multiple sites.

Amazon's needs were basic: the city must be in North America, be a metro area of more than 1 million people, have local and regional talent, and be "a stable and business-friendly" environment. Proximity to a well-connected airport and walkability are also bonuses, as are being somewhere that can attract and retain workers.

Minnesota filed a bid by offering a package of financial incentives that was far smaller than other states. Governor Dayton stated that our proposal was "without gimmicks and gadgetry. ... The state outlined our existing financial incentive programs, which are limited to $3 million, with no immediate promise of additional financial support."

Minnesota's proposal focused on our talented and diverse workforce, education system and overall quality of life. The bid did not include any over-the-top tax breaks, other than what the state already offers any developments.

For smaller communities like those in Douglas County, this straight-forward approach has proven to be effective — a strategy that puts the focus on quality of life and people.

We recently completed our three-year strategic plan for the AAEDC, and while business development continues to be critical to our area's vitality, much of the conversation centered on workforce development and quality of life. What talent are our companies looking for? What community assets are needed to expand workforce housing options in the region? And finally, how can we attract and retain individuals to the Alexandria area to diversify the pipeline of skilled workers?

Workforce development, and talent attraction will be the greatest investment in the years to come. As businesses in virtually every industry face a growing shortage of labor, our area is poised to meet the needs that potential residents are looking for in a home. Several studies have found that most of today's younger workforce (Millennials) want to live in smaller communities like ours, with one study finding that 58 percent prefer suburban areas or small towns and rural areas.

And while our area may never be a contender for those Amazon projects, we are in the position of great strength due to our community amenities that those types of companies are looking for: our talented workforce, education system and overall quality of life.

• • •

Nicole Fernholz is the executive director of the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission. In the Know is a rotating column written by community leaders from the Douglas County area.