2007: Officers receive Medal of Valor

Bring your Christmas sewing into the Snow School of Dressmaking, 3rd floor, Volk Building. Work guaranteed. Prices reasonable.

1967, 50 years ago: Fleet Airways, Inc. will now provide morning flights from the Twin Cities to Alexandria, with return the same day. Fritz Tyra, president, said the expanded service was added "because of repeated urging by businessmen and others in the towns we serve to make it easier for customers and suppliers to call on them."

Alexandria Public Schools Adult Education announces the start of a Basic Computer Programming course. Practical problems will be used utilizing the Honeywell "200" computer facilities at the Area Technical School in Alexandria.

Over 600 persons registered for prizes at the grand opening of Severson's new store in Brandon.

1992, 25 years ago: Business and educational leaders from Denmark toured Alexandria Extrusion with officials from the Alexandria Technical College. They also looked at the tech school's manufacturing area as well as the operations at Heartland Components. The ATC is exploring the possibility of setting up an apprenticeship program modeled after Germany's and Denmark's.

Douglas County's new "Household Hazardous Waste Facility" has opened immediately south of the Pope-Douglas solid waste incinerator at 2110 South Jefferson Street. Recycling Coordinator is Bonita Gilbertson.

Two Douglas County residents were arrested in connection with an alleged mailing of a box containing marijuana. The Douglas County Sheriff's Department, the West Central Drug Task Force and the United Parcel Service worked together to apprehend the felons after receiving information that a drug package was to be delivered at a local address, according to Sheriff Bill Ingebrigtsen.

2007, 10 years ago: Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels presented the Medal of Valor to Sergeant Chad Schroeder and Officer Tony Kuhnau during Alexandria's City Council meeting. Schroeder and Kuhnau were saluted for their heroic actions and courage while responding to a May 27, 2007 standoff on Interstate 94 near Osakis with an intoxicated 29-year-old man armed with a gun.

The three rows of chairs set out for the public at the Truth in Taxation meeting for School District 206 all sat empty. No one showed up except those who had to be there — school board, district personnel and the media. Despite only nine people in attendance, Tom Wieczorek, business manager, explained the school's tax levy information.

Cardinal Coach Denny Kalpin is retiring after 47 years on the football field, the last 17 as head coach for Alexandria.

JUST FOR FUN 1967, 50 years ago: Children of the area may place a call to Santa Claus to discuss their preferences for Christmas on Dec. 23 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on that day.

From Erc Aga's Potpourri column: "Some figures that would be interesting reading would be a listing of gas, groceries and restaurant sales on south Broadway now that the Interstate has been in operation nearly a month. I'll bet we'd find some increases if we were in on the know."

SPORTS TRIVIA 1917, 100 years ago: 1917 — 100 years ago: Anyone wishing a fishing house license send application to O.J. Reynolds, the game warden, with return postage. License $1.00. 1967, 50 years ago: Television station KCMT, channel seven in Alexandria will be carrying the "Big Eight Basketball Game of the Week," starting in January 1968. A total of nine games will be carried, including one Minnesota College conference game. All of the games will be seen on Saturday afternoon at 1. Teams included in the "Big Eight Conference" include Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa State and Missouri.

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.