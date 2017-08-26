Letter: County's per diem increase is shocking
To the editor:
When I learned that the Douglas County commissioners raised their per diems 25 percent, I was shocked. How many folks, especially rural, get a 25 percent increase? Changing the per diem from $75 to $100 is exorbitant, especially when a $5 increase over the years has been the norm! Wow!
What many may not know is that increase affects not just the commissioners, but also increases all per diems for the county, including every community member who serves the county on boards like Land and Resource, HRA and more. Is this "conservative?"
Before budgets are finalized for the year, contact the commissioners and object to such a huge increase.
Bev Bales
(Former county commissioner)
Carlos MN