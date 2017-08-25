Echo Press Editorial: New school needed for Brandon-Evansville

We believe the project deserves their support.

It's not an easy issue. We know family budgets are tight. The thought of paying off such a big project over the course of the next 29 years is daunting. Taxpayers have every right to ask tough questions, starting with the big one: Is the project really needed?

The answer, according to those who have been carefully studying the issue for years (the school board) and the government entity that advises all school districts in the state (the Minnesota Department of Education), is a resounding yes.

A new school would replace two aging buildings that are already chewing up taxpayer dollars just to stay functioning. The Brandon school, built in 1957, has undergone four additions. The Evansville school, built in 1917, has been through three big building projects, the last one way back in 1970.

There are serious shortcomings at both schools — no secure entrances, no sprinkler system in Brandon and only a limited one in Evansville, very little handicap accessibility, inefficient heating and cooling systems, not enough space for preschool and early childhood programs, and the ever-present threat of asbestos.

On the surface, fixing up the existing buildings seems like a reasonable alternative — until you crunch the numbers and find out that it would cost about $28 million to do it. It boils down to this: Should the district sink another $28 million into two antiquated buildings or invest $10.75 million more than that into a new school that's safer, energy efficient, handicap accessible, up to code and provides students and teachers with modern classrooms and learning spaces?

We know. There's still that nagging $38.75 million price tag to consider. Some residents have asked if the district could build something cheaper. This won't, however, be a Taj Mahal. It's 115,736 square feet. The project's total cost, which includes construction costs, fees, permits, contingency, furniture and other expenses amounts to $335 per square foot. This compares closely with schools recently built in Delano, $341 per square foot; Wayzata, $336 per square foot; Spring Lake Park, $352 per square foot; and Rothsay, $259 per square foot.

After looking at all the numbers and weighing the pros and cons, for many voters, it will all come down to this: How will this affect my taxes — can I afford it?

The Brandon-Evansville School District has a tax calculator on its website — www.b-e.k12.mn.us — to help answer that question. Residents should also be aware that the actual impact may be less than that. There are several tax assistance programs designed to ease the burden of school referendums. A story in today's paper has information about agricultural credits, a Homestead Credit Refund for those with low incomes, state refunds that aren't tied to incomes, deducting the property tax increase from your federal income, and a tax deferral program for senior citizens.

Voters in the Brandon-Evansville School District should consider all these factors when they head to the polls on Wednesday. More importantly, after the referendum — no matter what the outcome — residents in both of these strong, proud communities need to keep building a better future for their children by working together.