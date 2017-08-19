Letter: Minneapolis' move to restrict menthol is inspiring

protect young people from getting hooked on tobacco. This is a great step

forward in public health for Minnesota's largest city and an inspiration to

other communities!

As a health educator, I'm no stranger to the devastation that tobacco

causes. I have seen too many lives ruined from years of addiction and disease

due to tobacco products. Menthol is a particular threat for two big reasons:

How it masks the harshness of tobacco and how it's marketed.

Research has shown that menthol makes tobacco easier to start and harder to

quit.

Research has also shown that Big Tobacco targets marketing to young people,

African-Americans and other groups. Big Tobacco's predatory tactics paid

off: Menthol cigarette use by Minnesota high school smokers increased from 20

percent to 44 percent from 2000 to 2014. And 88 percent of adult African

American smokers smoke menthols, compared to 26 percent of adult white

smokers.

Those two reasons are the big reasons why the menthol sales restriction is so

important.

I'm thankful for community leaders who work extremely hard to combat this

harmful targeting and keep today's kids tobacco free. Removing menthol

products from stores young people shop is a life-saving move. Way to go

Minneapolis!

Amy Reineke,

Horizon Public Health

Alexandria, MN