    Letter: Minneapolis' move to restrict menthol is inspiring

    By Amy Reineke Today at 9:29 a.m.

    To the editor:

    I was thrilled to see that the Minneapolis City Council passed a policy to

    restrict the sale of menthol tobacco products to adult-only stores and help

    protect young people from getting hooked on tobacco. This is a great step

    forward in public health for Minnesota's largest city and an inspiration to

    other communities!

    As a health educator, I'm no stranger to the devastation that tobacco

    causes. I have seen too many lives ruined from years of addiction and disease

    due to tobacco products. Menthol is a particular threat for two big reasons:

    How it masks the harshness of tobacco and how it's marketed.

    Research has shown that menthol makes tobacco easier to start and harder to

    quit.

    Research has also shown that Big Tobacco targets marketing to young people,

    African-Americans and other groups. Big Tobacco's predatory tactics paid

    off: Menthol cigarette use by Minnesota high school smokers increased from 20

    percent to 44 percent from 2000 to 2014. And 88 percent of adult African

    American smokers smoke menthols, compared to 26 percent of adult white

    smokers.

    Those two reasons are the big reasons why the menthol sales restriction is so

    important.

    I'm thankful for community leaders who work extremely hard to combat this

    harmful targeting and keep today's kids tobacco free. Removing menthol

    products from stores young people shop is a life-saving move. Way to go

    Minneapolis!

    Amy Reineke,

    Horizon Public Health

    Alexandria, MN

