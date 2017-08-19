Letter: Minneapolis' move to restrict menthol is inspiring
To the editor:
I was thrilled to see that the Minneapolis City Council passed a policy to
restrict the sale of menthol tobacco products to adult-only stores and help
protect young people from getting hooked on tobacco. This is a great step
forward in public health for Minnesota's largest city and an inspiration to
other communities!
As a health educator, I'm no stranger to the devastation that tobacco
causes. I have seen too many lives ruined from years of addiction and disease
due to tobacco products. Menthol is a particular threat for two big reasons:
How it masks the harshness of tobacco and how it's marketed.
Research has shown that menthol makes tobacco easier to start and harder to
quit.
Research has also shown that Big Tobacco targets marketing to young people,
African-Americans and other groups. Big Tobacco's predatory tactics paid
off: Menthol cigarette use by Minnesota high school smokers increased from 20
percent to 44 percent from 2000 to 2014. And 88 percent of adult African
American smokers smoke menthols, compared to 26 percent of adult white
smokers.
Those two reasons are the big reasons why the menthol sales restriction is so
important.
I'm thankful for community leaders who work extremely hard to combat this
harmful targeting and keep today's kids tobacco free. Removing menthol
products from stores young people shop is a life-saving move. Way to go
Minneapolis!
Amy Reineke,
Horizon Public Health
Alexandria, MN