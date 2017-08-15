Letter: What advice did Trump give Boy Scouts?

What advice did Trump's give? Boy Scout values are American values. There's no better feeling than an achievement that you've earned with your own sweat, tears, resolve, hard work. You can do anything. You can be anything you want to be, but in order to succeed, you must find out what you love to do. In order to be successful, you have to find out what makes you excited, what makes you want to get up each morning and go to work. You have to find it. If you love what you do and dedicate yourself to your work, then you will find momentum. Each success will create another success.

William Levitt owned a company for 20 years. He sold it for a tremendous amount of money. After a time, Levitt became bored with his life of yachts and sailing. Levitt bought back his company and worked hard; but he went bankrupt. When Trump saw Levitt sitting alone at a party, he asked him why this had happened to him. Levitt replied, "Donald, I lost my momentum."

You have to know whether you have the momentum. Levitt took this period of time off and when he got back, he didn't have the same momentum. Never quit. Never give up. When you do something you love, it's not work. Do something you love, work hard, and never ever give up and you're going to be tremendously successful.

You will become leaders and inspire others to achieve the dreams they once thought were impossible. If you refuse to give in to doubt or fear, then you will help to make America great again.

Melva Jean Ruckheim

Parkers Prairie, MN