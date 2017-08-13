Why rush a wedding?

In other words, our lives are intertwined in nearly every way possible — yet we're not planning on having a wedding anytime soon. In fact, we're not even engaged. While I'm not necessarily opposed to getting engaged, I have no desire to field the questions about wedding plans that would surely follow.

Here's the thing: We have absolutely no desire to plan a wedding any time in the near future. I've never been that girl who dreams about exchanging vows, or finding the perfect dress, or setting my sights on the perfect venue. To be honest, the thought of all that accompanies a wedding stresses me out beyond belief for a number of reasons.

Of course, there's the financial aspect. Weddings are expensive, there's no way around that. Sure, there are ways to cut certain costs. But at the end of the day, money that would go toward a wedding is money that could be used to pay off my massive student debt, or our home, or other bills. Being young homeowners with student loans to pay makes the idea of throwing extra money at a wedding incredibly hard to swallow — mostly because that extra money doesn't exist. And the last thing we want to do is go into credit card debt just to have a wedding. One day of our lives isn't worth causing financial stress for the next few years of our lives.

We simply don't have the time for planning right now. I'm not exaggerating. Our days are packed as it is. We both work full-time and part-time jobs. We both make gym time a necessity. We both average about six hours of sleep a night, if that. It seems as if there is enough stress in day-to-day life without adding the responsibility of planning a large event for a huge number of people. I am incredibly type-A, meaning I like to plan down to the very last detail and want everything to go just right. I know that wedding planning would consume me and stress me out daily, until I'd find myself just wishing the wedding was over with already. Why willingly add that to our lives right now?

Large social gatherings are so not our thing. On the rare occasion that Brandon and I attend an event, we're rarely there for more than a few hours. We typically duck out early, getting to bed by 11. But when it's your own event — your own wedding — you can't exactly leave whenever you want. Then there's the whole aspect of my being sober, but Brandon being a normal drinker. I don't mind being around alcohol and wouldn't insist on a dry wedding by any means. But when I'm around others drinking for hours at a time, I need to escape, usually to go to bed. I panic a little bit when I think about spending an entire evening around people who are drinking and not having an easy out. It causes legitimate anxiety for me.

I do realize that planning a wedding isn't a must. My boyfriend and I have even tossed around the idea of simply going to the courthouse and getting married quietly. But he's an only child, and I don't want to take that day away from his parents. And I know in our future, looking back, we'll want memories of a wedding day.

We'll come to the point of being ready eventually. I just don't think there's any rush to get there.

