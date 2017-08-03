Miss Sophie Hanson, who for the past year has been employed in the orphan's home at Willmar, is home for a two months' vacation. She brought two of the orphans with her.

1967, 50 years ago: Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hansen will be a hosting 3-day grand opening of their new grocery store at Nokomis and Lincoln in Alexandria. They have operated the old Minnesota Grocery at this location for the past 2 ½ years, recently built a new building at the rear of the lot and tore down the old one, making a blacktopped parking lot in its place.

In a unique experimental three-week course at the Alexandria Area Technical School, future managers of National Farm Stores are being trained in the "farm supermarket" concept of merchandising before being assigned to the responsibility for newly built stores in the United States and three western provinces of Canada.

Alexandria residents interested in helping the people of developing nations to help themselves are invited to take the Peace Corps "Placement Test" at the Fergus Falls post office.

1992, 25 years ago: The old Burlington Northern railway track was pulled off the rail bed in Alexandria. Salvage workers pulled spikes and lifted rails from the railroad-tie bed and loaded ¼ long sections of the steel rail onto railroad cars. If all goes as planned, all the east-west track is expected to be removed from Douglas County by early September.

Ralph Nader, widely known as America's "consumer watchdog," will be a headline speaker at the 1992 state convention of the Minnesota Trial Lawyers' Association at Radisson Arrowwood Resort.

2007, 10 years ago: Rural Cellular Corporation, a wireless provider based in Alexandria with more than 700,000 customers in 15 states, is being sold to Verizon Wireless, the number two wireless service in the nation. Verizon is buying Rural Cellular for $757 million in cash to save on roaming costs and expand its customer base. As part of the deal, Rural Cellular shareholders would receive $45 per share in cash, a 16 percent premium to the average closing price for the last 10 trading days and 41 percent above Friday's stock market close of $31.88/share.

Alexandria Lakes Area Sanitary District is installing an interceptor sewer line in the ditch, allowing two other sewer projects — in the city of Forada and around Maple Lake in Hudson Township — to connect to the system. The $1.2 million project runs along the highway from County Road 81 to County Road 4.

JUST FOR FUN 1967, 50 years ago: From Erc Aga's "Potpourri" column: "The new piano bar at the Colonial Club is sure catching on. It should...now playing there is the old pro, Bud Geris. They've been trying to stump him every night but haven't succeeded yet."

SPORTS TRIVIA 2007, 10 years ago: Justyn Johnson and Brian LeMay began a modern-day Huck Finn adventure, leaving Itasca State Park, the headwaters of the Mississippi River in their kayaks on May 5 and arriving in New Orleans and the Gulf of Mexico on July 11. The Brandon-Evansville men never thought about quitting the 2,253-mile journey.

