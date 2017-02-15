1967, 50 years ago: There were 46 Alexandria business people gathered at Garden Center to launch an aggressive campaign to retain present business and to attract more business from a greater area. Chairman Bud Kolstad emphasized that this would be a city-wide effort. ... The Alexandria Telephone Company has announced that automatic toll ticketing equipment has been ordered to enable Alexandria, Carlos, Holmes City and Nelson subscribers to direct dial their long distance calls. This DDD (Direct Distance Dialing) service is scheduled to be available in the spring of 1969. ... Mayor Lauritz Larson of Forada accepted a $100 check, to be used for playground equipment, from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Frank Tvrdik of VFW Post #936 of Alexandria. Post #936 presents a donation annually to a neighboring community on behalf of a Community Service project.

1992, 25 years ago: A potential site in northeast Alexandria for a new junior high school was selected unanimously by the District 206 School Board. Known as Site 12, the land is on the west side of McKay Avenue, south of Highway 29, and directly east of Agnes Avenue. About 80 acres, the land is owned by Aspen Developers of Alexandria. ... A total of 978 properties were sold during 1991 — a 59 percent increase from 614 transactions in 1990, according to figures from the Alexandria Area Multiple Listing Service. The busy local real estate market shows no signs of slowing down, according to Glenn White, president of the Greater Alexandria Area Association of Realtors. ... Teaching children at home is gaining acceptance. In Alexandria School District 206, there are 28 children in 17 families who are receiving their educations from parents in the home. Minnesota law mandates that students educated at home must pass yearly aptitude tests, just as their in-school peers do.

2007, 10 years ago: The Alexandria City Council rejected a request from Viking Speedway to allow five races to run past the 10:45 p.m. curfew next season. ... The Alexandria Area YMCA qualified for membership in the National Council of Young Men's Christian Associations of the United States of America (YMCA of the USA) and has received its national charter. ... A "Mardi Gras Kazoo Parade" is set to take place in Alexandria. Participants can bring any instrument, and for those who don't have one, free kazoos will be furnished. No sponsors are needed and this is all strictly for fun as marchers go from Big Ole, up Broadway, to the city hall and back.

Just for fun — 1967, 50 years ago: The Hootenanny given by the Evansville PTA and held at the high school, was a tremendous success. $202.80 was raised and will go toward installing of lights on the Evansville High School football field.

Sports Trivia — 1917, 100 years ago: St. Cloud defeated Alexandria in basketball by a score of 60 to 1. ... 2007, 10 years ago: A 6-0 victory over Fergus Falls gives the Cardinal girls' hockey team their fourth straight state tournament trip. A hat-trick by Michelle Anez and four second period goals powered the team, coached by Mitch Loch.

• • •

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.