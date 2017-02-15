LETTER: What happened to the chapel?

Very non-religious, the room resembles another waiting room. It is definitely not a sacred place to go and meet with God when distraught because of a serious illness of a loved one.

I do not know why the chapel had to be removed, only that it is gone.

Why would we not allow a sacred meeting space for the Great Physician? Look what has happened to our schools when prayer was no longer allowed. Do we really want to exclude God from our hospital too?

God have mercy on us.

Joyce Spencer

Alexandria, MN

Editor's note: For more information on this topic, see the "You Asked" story in today's issue.