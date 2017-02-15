LETTER: Energy bills will hurt Alexandria industry

One industry that would be negatively impacted in Alexandria is Alexandria Industries that makes many parts for solar installations.

Another bill moving through the Legislature (HF 234 / SF 141) removes basic consumer safeguards to solar and wind-qualifying facilities when dealing with rural cooperative utility disputes. Some rural energy co-ops are adding surcharges to users of renewable energy. Passage of bill 237 would prevent customers from going to the Public Utilities Commission to challenge these surcharges.

These two bills are attacks on renewable energy in Minnesota. Please contact your legislative offices about your concern. Our atmosphere needs us to put less carbon dioxide into the air rather than more. We need to support corresponding businesses. The development of renewable energy sources needs to be encouraged rather than discouraged.

Van Gooch, Farwell, MN

David Christianson, Parkers Prairie, MN