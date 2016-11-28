Good news in the battle of the bulge

The percentage of children ages 2 to 4 from low-income families participating in the WIC program decreased from 12.7 percent in 2010 to 12.3 percent in 2014, according to a study released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Child obesity is a serious problem. Nationally, the rate was 14.5 percent in 2014.

How has WIC helped? It promotes healthy eating through a commonsense approach that doesn't rely on gimmicks or fads. The key components are:

• Individualized nutrition assessments and counseling.

• Providing a nutritious food package that includes low-fat milk, whole grains and fruits and vegetables.

• Monitoring appropriate weight gain and growth.

• Discouraging use of sweetened soft drinks.

• Encouraging families to be physically active and to limit screen time for television, computers and video games.

• Promoting exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and breastfeeding with healthy foods for the first year of life through peer counseling and breastfeeding support.

• Promoting appropriate weight gain during pregnancy to support healthy birth weights.

• Referrals to community nutrition and physical activity resources.

More good news about the battle of the bulge: Across Minnesota, communities are working together through the Statewide Health Improvement Program to support and expand access to healthy eating and active living opportunities in schools and child care facilities, workplaces, health care and communities.

Douglas County is fortunate to have an active Horizon SHIP partnership that was awarded $456,555 in funding from the Minnesota Department of Health last year for efforts that will continue through October 2017. The money is being used in a variety of ways. The goal:

• Improve access to healthy, safe and locally grown foods.

• Assist cities as they address infrastructure needs for pedestrians and bicyclists.

• Partner with schools to complete an assessment of the school environment around healthy eating and physical activity and create a plan to make improvements.

• Support lodging facilities that choose to eliminate secondhand smoke from their buildings.

To learn more about Horizon SHIP, find it on Facebook at Horizon SHIP.

The Minnesota Department of Health provided a couple of regional examples of how SHIP grantees are focusing on families and young children.

Choose Health, an effort in Staples, is getting healthier foods to families that are struggling to put nutritious food on the table. Choose Health links those in need with fresh, healthy produce and tools to increase knowledge about nutrition and cooking.

Health4Life, the SHIP grantee in Todd, Wadena and Morrison counties, has assisted in coordinating the Choose Health program, where Lakewood Health System prescribes community-supported agriculture with local farmers to patients who report having trouble getting healthy foods.

Collaborative efforts like those are helping Minnesota become a leader in combatting obesity. This past September, the CDC reported that the state's adult obesity rate dropped from 27.6 percent in 2014 to 26.1 percent in 2015. Minnesota was the only state in the region, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa, to succeed in keeping its obesity rates firmly below 30 percent.

Lower obesity rates for adults and children equate to fewer health problems, lower medical costs and longer lives. Now that's a battle worth winning.