IN THE KNOW: Business community plays tremendous role

I recently had the privilege of participating with three nonprofit groups I belong to in Herberger's Community Days. That is a gift that totals a multi-thousand dollar donation to nonprofits of the area twice a year. Then I was able to assist one of our seniors in her application as a Thrivent member for a $250 donation called Action Team to assist their members in community efforts for a project at the Center.

Mentally I tabulated some of the wonderful fundraisers for special causes/personal benefits I have attended the last few months and an old feeling of mine came back stronger than ever. As a community we need to remember to say "Thank you" to our local merchants, for generally it is their response to our requests that actually raise the funds.

Fundraising has changed greatly in recent years. It used to be a group planned to have a dinner, for example. The money raised was the difference between the cost of the food and the number of tickets sold. Now, it is done differently.

First there is the project. That is a mission for an organization or to assist members of the community. A group of volunteers are willing to work and plan this event to draw a crowd to share in raising funds to help the project. Then local merchants are contacted to serve as sponsors. Sponsors donate money to offset the costs of marketing the event and paying for the product involved. Then generally the event is accompanied by a silent auction. The committee approaches local merchants large and small to obtain items for people to bid on. Or there is a raffle. These are generally the part of the event that raises the funds.

We even approach our merchants for gift cards to enhance the fun of a meeting. We generally get those by a drawing of sorts. Sometimes we sell tickets for the chance.

Hat's off to our community enrichers! I am proud of our businesses and believe me as a perpetual fundraiser through the years, I know how fortunate we are. I don't know just how they do it, but it must be a regular budget item for them. Our requests are so frequent.

If you have the time or know the people, do remember to say, "Thank you for the tremendous role you play in making our area the epitome of the place to live for all ages!" And because we all work together, we are the best!

