Give thanks with a giving heart

In a culture of me, me, me and mine, mine, mine, it's nice to take a moment to eat some humble pie along with our pumpkin and pecan.

You've likely heard the story of the pilgrims and Native Americans sharing a meal — which is thought to be the first Thanksgiving — but here are some things you might not know.

Two years after the "first Thanksgiving," the pilgrims celebrated a second one at the end of a long drought that threatened the harvest, but instead of feasting, they fasted.

Around 100 years later, the Continental Congress called for multiple days of Thanksgiving in a year. George Washington later declared an official Thanksgiving proclamation, asking Americans to express gratitude for the conclusion of the Revolutionary War and ratification of the U.S. Constitution.

After a 36-year petition from magazine editor Sarah Josepha, Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a day of Thanksgiving at the height of the Civil War in 1863. In his proclamation, he petitioned all Americans to ask God to "commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers ... and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation."

Ever since that first Thanksgiving up until it became an official holiday, one thing remained consistent. People gave thanks to God in earnest and took care of each other.

If there was ever a time when the nation needed healing, it would be now. If there was ever a time when we needed to come together with thankful and giving hearts, it would be now.

It may not seem like it, but as a people, God equips us to give generously when our actions come from the heart. The writer of 2 Corinthians, Paul, along with his mentee, Timothy, emphasized that fact.

"Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. ... You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God." (2 Corinthians 7, 11)

At a glance, it may seem as though now is the time to either batten down the hatches and retreat or ride forth, guns blazing, to tear down all who oppose you.

While I don't think the guns blazing option is the answer, I also don't think now is the time for retreat. If anything, this is when people need to see our generosity and thankfulness at an all-time high.

Let's show them compassion. Let's show them mercy. Let's show them a cheerful heart. Let's allow the "peace of Christ to rule in our hearts." Let's be thankful. (Colossians 3:15).

There are many ways to do this. It could mean giving away material possessions. It could mean volunteering. Or it could simply mean offering up a joyful hello and an ear to listen.

If you're interested in getting involved in the community, check out www.uwdp.org for volunteer opportunities.

Happy Thanksgiving!

• • •

"It's Our Turn" is a weekly column that rotates among members of the Echo Press editorial staff.