1966, 50 years ago: California's Governor-Elect, Ronald Reagan, will be a guest on "Issues and Answers" on KXRA Radio, 1490 on your local dial. ... A survey of Minnesota All-Channel Cablevision subscribers in Alexandria showed that nearly 50 percent of television households in Alexandria are "hooked-up" to the giant TV antenna system located on the outskirts of the city. Subscribers receive pictures from KCMT, Alexandria; WCCO, KSTP, KMSP and WTCN, all of Minneapolis; and KWCM, Appleton, with background FM music on Channel 2. ... Jan Kain, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Kain of Alexandria, was crowned Teen Queen at the Lions Club Teen Dance. She was crowned by Mrs. Don Hustad, former Mrs. Minnesota. Princesses are Linda Engstrom and Mary Kay Fischer. The girls were sponsored by beauty shops in Alexandria.

1991, 25 years ago: As the first step toward a possible new school, the District 206 School Board has begun examining more than 20 possible sites for the facility. ... According to Mac Bryant, Alexandria Area Chamber of Commerce director, the city may be the future site of a statewide sporting competition, the Star of the North Games. The cost of funding the event is estimated at $20,000 and could bring in $150,000 "original impact dollars" and would be expected to turn over several more times, bringing in 3,500 to 4,000 participants and spectators. The games would run two consecutive weekends in January. ... The Douglas County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who used a gun to rob the Food-N-Fuel convenience store on Nokomis Street. The gunman entered the store at 1:30 a.m. and one female clerk was on duty.

2006, 10 years ago: After 18 months in limbo, Douglas County's Land and Resource Management (LRM) department has a new leader. David Rush will start Jan. 16 as the department's director. ... Brianne Coyer of Osakis, a member of the Hoofbeats 4-H Club, earned a grand champion ribbon at the State Fair for her skill in horse training. ... Indigo Signworks, Inc., based in Fargo, ND, recently opened a satellite office at 6931 Highway 29 South in Alexandria. It is a full service sign company that offers both manufacturing and installation of all types of signs.

Just for fun — 1916, 100 years ago: Patrolman Cleve Olson arrested a Siberian peddler for peddling without a license. The fine and costs amounted to $13.50, which were paid.

Sports Trivia — 1991, 25 years ago: Alexandria made its State Volleyball Tournament debut quite a success, bringing home the second place trophy. The Cardinals defeated Hibbing in the opening round and toppled Bloomington Jefferson in the semifinals before falling to Chaska in the finals. Alexandria finished its season with a 24-4 record. Seniors Jenny Jackson, Pam Anderson and Julie Melby led the young and talented volleyball team under the direction of Coach Denise Anderson.

• • •

Rachel Barduson of Alexandria is a regular contributing columnist to the Echo Press Opinion page.