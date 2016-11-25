LETTER: Law and order needed to stop protesters

The New York police commissioner said the protesters have the wrong name and he is right. He said they are rioters.

Since when do you go out and smash things and block highways to make your point? You cannot violate rights of other people to prove your point. You cannot say, "My way or the highway." And that is what they are doing.

A lot of protesters are even terrorists and we have seen a lot of that. Our president should have ordered all governors and law enforcement to have stopped all this rioting right in its tracks.

I don't know why there is not law and order when people are doing wrong. Hopefully we will see that with Trump elected. Why don't the people give him four years and then lambaste him if needed?

Loren Kakac

Alexandria, MN