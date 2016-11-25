LETTER: Nothing supports greed or xenophobia

FYI: Trump was the greedy phony and a freak too; if you ever saw him flirt crudely with a gay looking male on a TV show; or recall the party incident with Giuliani in drag. Obama gets it wrong too, when he defends secular values, diversity on steroids, and more insane immigration.

We have been trying to live with secular values and it does not work. Gossip, envy and backstabbing among us are terrible. We have all kinds of addictions and violence increases due to brutalizing media, after which experts claim that Freud's hateful lies about human behavior are proved. No wonder suicide is a serious public health issue. Unfortunately, the press has covered that up.

People would be depressed or crazy even if the economy was good.

Irene Boone

Forest Lake, MN