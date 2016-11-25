THUMBS UP/THUMBS DOWN

Crash responders

Thumbs Up: All those who respond to crashes in bad weather deserve a special thumbs up. This includes first responders, ambulance personnel, tow truck companies, police, sheriff and the State Patrol. It's easy to forget that vehicles aren't encased in some kind of safety bubble that shields them from harm's way. They are out there, facing the same kind of conditions that are causing all the crashes. Plus, they face the added danger of getting hit by out-of-control vehicles. It happened near Osakis last Friday at about 4:40 p.m. when a trooper's squad car was hit on I-94 by another vehicle that spun out of control. Fortunately, the trooper's injuries were minor, although he was taken to the hospital and treated for whiplash and a concussion. The State Patrol reports that since 2012, 78 squad cars have been hit by other vehicles and 15 troopers have been injured. Remember, if you are driving in less-than-ideal conditions and you see flashing lights ahead, slow down, move over a lane and keep our troopers safe.

Snowmobilers on driveways

Thumbs Down: With the new snow on the ground, snowmobilers are revved up to have fun but they also have to remember to respect other people's property. An Alexandria resident noted, "Some snow machine drivers seem to enjoy driving through yards and ditches of people's homes. The few seconds it takes to compact the snow in a driveway may take a while for the (perhaps elderly) homeowner to remove it. There are trails available that tax dollars support. A few abusers can give responsible drivers a bad name."

Snow plow angels

Thumbs Up: Scot Ashcroft of Alexandria, a Domino's Pizza worker for 20 years, has driven through his fair share of storms but has only been stuck twice and was able to get out both times. During last Friday's blizzard, however, he got stuck five times. "It was the worst delivering and driving weather I've ever seen," he said. "I'm always praying for God's help when I'm driving so I cried out to him. He sent angels five times to push my car or I wouldn't have got out. It was that bad. He sent six angels on five different occasions to help push — four men and two ladies. Two times they weren't even enough so I cried out to the Lord: 'Jesus, you're bigger than this.' And at that moment, I kid you not, two times Douglas County/Alexandria snowplows showed up and cleared enough path so with a slight push I was on my way. I believe God intervened and I thank God for those human angels and for those two snow plow drivers who were also angels."

Pigging out

Thumbs Down: Here's some food for thought when you sit down for your next holiday meal: The average American consumes 4,500 calories and 220 grams of fat in less than seven minutes at their Thanksgiving meal, according to a story in the St. Cloud Times. That's more than twice the recommended daily calorie amount in one meal and nearly five times the amount of fat you should consume in a day. There's nothing wrong with enjoying a festive feast with your family but remembering a little moderation — and enjoying your food slowly instead of shoveling it all down in seven minutes — will help you win the battle of the bulge over the holidays.