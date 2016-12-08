For the Record - Dec. 7, 2016

A. Meet with local legislators to discuss 2017 City Council legislative priorities.

B. City Hall security.

C. Board, committee and commission appointments.

Note: No action will be taken at this meeting.

Address questions to Marty Schultz, City Administrator at (320) 759-3629 or mschultz@rea-alp.com.

RAINBOW RIDER

TRANSIT BOARD

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

Location: Rainbow Rider office, Lowry

1. 5 p.m. Approve agenda

2. Approve minutes of Nov. 10

3. Approve financial statements

a. Warrant register

b. Cash balance

c. Budget report

d. Accounts receivable

4. Transit Ambassador committee reports: Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Todd and Traverse counties

5. Operations committee report

6. Personnel committee report

7. Transit director report

8. Operations manager

a. Statistics