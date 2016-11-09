For the Record - Nov. 9, 2016

3:15 p.m. Alexandria City Council will board a bus and tour the completed 2016 road and infrastructure projects.

Address questions to Marty Schultz, City Administrator at (320) 759-3629.

RAINBOW RIDER

TRANSIT BOARD

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

Location: Rainbow Rider office, Lowry

1. 5 p.m. Approve agenda

2. Approve minutes of Oct. 13

3. Approve financial statements

a. Warrant register

b. Cash balance

c. Budget report

d. Accounts receivable

4. Transit Ambassador committee reports: Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Todd and Traverse counties

5. Operations committee report

6. Personnel committee report

7. Transit director report

8. Operations manager

a. Statistics