For the Record - Nov. 9, 2016
SPECIAL MEETING
ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
Location: Meet at City Council Chambers, City Hall, Alexandria.
3:15 p.m. Alexandria City Council will board a bus and tour the completed 2016 road and infrastructure projects.
Address questions to Marty Schultz, City Administrator at (320) 759-3629.
RAINBOW RIDER
TRANSIT BOARD
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
Location: Rainbow Rider office, Lowry
1. 5 p.m. Approve agenda
2. Approve minutes of Oct. 13
3. Approve financial statements
a. Warrant register
b. Cash balance
c. Budget report
d. Accounts receivable
4. Transit Ambassador committee reports: Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Todd and Traverse counties
5. Operations committee report
6. Personnel committee report
7. Transit director report
8. Operations manager
a. Statistics