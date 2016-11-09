Search
    For the Record - Nov. 9, 2016

    Posted Today at 6:00 a.m.

    SPECIAL MEETING

    ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

    THURSDAY, NOV. 10

    Location: Meet at City Council Chambers, City Hall, Alexandria.

    3:15 p.m. Alexandria City Council will board a bus and tour the completed 2016 road and infrastructure projects.

    Address questions to Marty Schultz, City Administrator at (320) 759-3629.

    RAINBOW RIDER

    TRANSIT BOARD

    THURSDAY, NOV. 10

    Location: Rainbow Rider office, Lowry

    1. 5 p.m. Approve agenda

    2. Approve minutes of Oct. 13

    3. Approve financial statements

    a. Warrant register

    b. Cash balance

    c. Budget report

    d. Accounts receivable

    4. Transit Ambassador committee reports: Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Todd and Traverse counties

    5. Operations committee report

    6. Personnel committee report

    7. Transit director report

    8. Operations manager

    a. Statistics

