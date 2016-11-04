For the Record - Nov. 4, 2016

A. Review of legislative priorities for the 2017 session.

Address questions to Marty Schultz, City Administrator at (320) 759-3629.

SPECIAL MEETING

ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

Location: Meet at City Council Chambers, City Hall, Alexandria.

3:15 p.m. Alexandria City Council will board a bus and tour the completed 2016 road and infrastructure projects.

