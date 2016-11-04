Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    For the Record - Nov. 4, 2016

    Posted Today at 7:00 a.m.

    SPECIAL MEETING

    ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

    MONDAY, NOV. 7

    Location: Large Conference Room, City Hall, Alexandria.

    3 p.m. City Council attending Legislative Committee meeting:

    A. Review of legislative priorities for the 2017 session.

    Address questions to Marty Schultz, City Administrator at (320) 759-3629.

    SPECIAL MEETING

    ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

    THURSDAY, NOV. 10

    Location: Meet at City Council Chambers, City Hall, Alexandria.

    3:15 p.m. Alexandria City Council will board a bus and tour the completed 2016 road and infrastructure projects.

    Address questions to Marty Schultz, City Administrator at (320) 759-3629.

    Explore related topics:noticesnoticesMeetings
    Advertisement
    randomness