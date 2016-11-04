For the Record - Nov. 4, 2016
SPECIAL MEETING
ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL
MONDAY, NOV. 7
Location: Large Conference Room, City Hall, Alexandria.
3 p.m. City Council attending Legislative Committee meeting:
A. Review of legislative priorities for the 2017 session.
Address questions to Marty Schultz, City Administrator at (320) 759-3629.
SPECIAL MEETING
ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
Location: Meet at City Council Chambers, City Hall, Alexandria.
3:15 p.m. Alexandria City Council will board a bus and tour the completed 2016 road and infrastructure projects.
Address questions to Marty Schultz, City Administrator at (320) 759-3629.