For the Record

9:05 a.m. Heather Schlangen, County Coordinator

1. Consideration-approval of time accounting system vendor

2. Consideration-approval of AFSMCE Union contract 2016-2017

3. Approval of senior coordinator (merged) at grade 8

9:15 a.m. Troy Wolbersen, Sheriff

1. Accept donations

9:20 a.m. Dave Robley, Public Works Director

1. Joint powers agreement for 2017 HSIP edgeline striping project

2. CD 8 — repair request

9:25 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Director

1. Conditional use permits — Dale and Teresa Thoennes; Rusty Moose Resort

2. Preliminary plat — Brackin Addition; Lake Darling Resort

3. Conditional Use permit for Ruth Hultman and Ted Justice and Tom Steffens

4. Draft standards for public and semi-public shooting ranges

9:45 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor-Treasurer

1. Bills

2. Furniture update

3. Approval to hire at grade 6, step 3

4. Budget update

10 a.m. Jerry Haggenmiller, Soil and Water

1. Clarification on 2017 budget request

• Other upcoming meetings? Per diems? Advertising?

• Items from the floor.

Adjourn.

Agenda as of Oct. 26, subject to change.