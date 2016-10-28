Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    For the Record

    Posted Today at 7:00 a.m.

    DOUGLAS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

    REGULAR MEETING

    TUESDAY, NOV. 1

    Location: Douglas County Courthouse, Alexandria

    9 a.m. Call to order; invocation; approve agenda; approve minutes of Oct. 18 meeting

    9:05 a.m. Heather Schlangen, County Coordinator

    1. Consideration-approval of time accounting system vendor

    2. Consideration-approval of AFSMCE Union contract 2016-2017

    3. Approval of senior coordinator (merged) at grade 8

    9:15 a.m. Troy Wolbersen, Sheriff

    1. Accept donations

    9:20 a.m. Dave Robley, Public Works Director

    1. Joint powers agreement for 2017 HSIP edgeline striping project

    2. CD 8 — repair request

    9:25 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Director

    1. Conditional use permits — Dale and Teresa Thoennes; Rusty Moose Resort

    2. Preliminary plat — Brackin Addition; Lake Darling Resort

    3. Conditional Use permit for Ruth Hultman and Ted Justice and Tom Steffens

    4. Draft standards for public and semi-public shooting ranges

    9:45 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor-Treasurer

    1. Bills

    2. Furniture update

    3. Approval to hire at grade 6, step 3

    4. Budget update

    10 a.m. Jerry Haggenmiller, Soil and Water

    1. Clarification on 2017 budget request

    • Other upcoming meetings? Per diems? Advertising?

    • Items from the floor.

    Adjourn.

    Agenda as of Oct. 26, subject to change.

    Explore related topics:noticesMeetings
    Advertisement