For the Record
DOUGLAS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REGULAR MEETING
TUESDAY, NOV. 1
Location: Douglas County Courthouse, Alexandria
9 a.m. Call to order; invocation; approve agenda; approve minutes of Oct. 18 meeting
9:05 a.m. Heather Schlangen, County Coordinator
1. Consideration-approval of time accounting system vendor
2. Consideration-approval of AFSMCE Union contract 2016-2017
3. Approval of senior coordinator (merged) at grade 8
9:15 a.m. Troy Wolbersen, Sheriff
1. Accept donations
9:20 a.m. Dave Robley, Public Works Director
1. Joint powers agreement for 2017 HSIP edgeline striping project
2. CD 8 — repair request
9:25 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Director
1. Conditional use permits — Dale and Teresa Thoennes; Rusty Moose Resort
2. Preliminary plat — Brackin Addition; Lake Darling Resort
3. Conditional Use permit for Ruth Hultman and Ted Justice and Tom Steffens
4. Draft standards for public and semi-public shooting ranges
9:45 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor-Treasurer
1. Bills
2. Furniture update
3. Approval to hire at grade 6, step 3
4. Budget update
10 a.m. Jerry Haggenmiller, Soil and Water
1. Clarification on 2017 budget request
• Other upcoming meetings? Per diems? Advertising?
• Items from the floor.
Adjourn.
Agenda as of Oct. 26, subject to change.