    For the Record

    Posted Today at 9:00 a.m.

    DOUGLAS COUNTY HOSPITAL BOARD

    ANNUAL RETREAT

    THURSDAY, OCT. 27

    Location: Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center, Alexandria.

    7:30 a.m. Brief business meeting, followed by retreat.

    The Annual Retreat is a closed session to discuss strategic planning matters.

    LAKES AREA RECREATION

    THURSDAY, OCT. 27

    Location: University of Minnesota Extension Conference Room.

    5:30 p.m. Lakes Area Recreation Board meeting.

    Agenda items are general business, office update and action items.

    DOUGLAS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

    SPECIAL MEETING

    FRIDAY, OCT. 28

    Location: Otter Tail Government Services Building, 500 Fir Ave W, Fergus Falls

    8 a.m. to Noon — County commissioners attending an AMC District 4 meeting.

