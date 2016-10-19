For the Record

No action will be taken at this meeting.

POPE/DOUGLAS

SOLID WASTE

MANAGEMENT BOARD

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

Location: Board Room in the Administration Building, 2115 South Jefferson Street, Alexandria.

Agenda:

7 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance.

Call to order.

1. Minutes of Sept. 15

2. Plant operations report

A. 2.a.1.a. Tri County Waste Delivery Addendum

3. Landfill operations report

4. Material recycling report

5. Plant maintenance report

6. Household hazardous waste and recycling reports

A. Recycling report

B. HHW report

7. Bills

8. Other business

A. Lab U.S.A.

B. Regional recycling study

C. 2017 market price resolution #6-2016

D. 2017 budget

E. 3M steam contract renewal

Agenda as of Oct. 7, subject to change.