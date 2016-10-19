Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    For the Record

    Posted Today at 12:00 a.m.

    SPECIAL MEETING

    ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

    WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

    Location: City Hall, large conference room, Alexandria.

    4 p.m. City administrator's performance review.

    No action will be taken at this meeting.

    POPE/DOUGLAS

    SOLID WASTE

    MANAGEMENT BOARD

    THURSDAY, OCT. 20

    Location: Board Room in the Administration Building, 2115 South Jefferson Street, Alexandria.

    Agenda:

    7 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance.

    Call to order.

    1. Minutes of Sept. 15

    2. Plant operations report

    A. 2.a.1.a. Tri County Waste Delivery Addendum

    3. Landfill operations report

    4. Material recycling report

    5. Plant maintenance report

    6. Household hazardous waste and recycling reports

    A. Recycling report

    B. HHW report

    7. Bills

    8. Other business

    A. Lab U.S.A.

    B. Regional recycling study

    C. 2017 market price resolution #6-2016

    D. 2017 budget

    E. 3M steam contract renewal

    Agenda as of Oct. 7, subject to change.

    Explore related topics:noticesMeetings
    Advertisement