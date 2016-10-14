For the Record

ALEXANDRIA PLANNING COMMISSION

MONDAY, OCT. 17

Location: Alexandria City Council chambers.

1. 7 p.m. — Public hearing: Conditional use permit for Squeeky Clean Car Wash to allow vacuum station; 302 and 312 N Nokomis.

2. 7:10 p.m. — Public hearing: Zoning district amendment for Lakewood Terrace, LLC to amend PUD; 3703 S Broadway.

3. Old and other business.

A. Final plat of Rosewood Meadows First Addition.

B. Continuation of hearing on Douglas County Fairgrounds Area Master Plan.

C. Solar energy systems.

D. Neighborhood mixed use.

DOUGLAS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

REGULAR MEETING

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

Location: Douglas County Courthouse, Alexandria.

9 a.m. Call to order; invocation; approve agenda; approve minutes of Oct. 4

9:05 a.m. Public hearing for tobacco ordinance

9:09 a.m. Commissioner Jerry Johnson (and Jeff Schiffman, HRA)

1. HRA Board member appointment

9:13 a.m. Dawn Crouse, Recorder

1. 2016-2017 FTP license agreement

2. 2014-2015 compliance reports

9:17 a.m. Dave Robley, Public Works Director

1. Approve CSAH 8/40 engineering proposal for safety improvements

2. Approve water service connection to L'Homme Dieu Beach bathhouse

9:27 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Director

1. Final plat of Central Ridge

2. Conditional Use Permit — S&P Land Management LLC

3. Preliminary Plat — Poppa and Nannas Addition

4. Additional permit categories for Fast Track Gov. permitting software — Mitchell — Humphry contract add-on

9:45 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor/Treasurer

1. Bills

2. Accept furniture quote

3. Disclosure report

4. Possible bond refunding

5. Proposed TIF District 53

9:50 a.m. Scheduled rest break

10 a.m. Sarah Utsch, CliftonLarsonAllen

1. Audit exit

10:15 a.m. Budget meeting

1. Ben Anderson, Region Director NW, U of M Extension

2. Positions at Correctional Office

3. New position of assistant county attorney

4. New position human resource and risk management strategic business partner

5. Approve appropriations

6. Increase rent of courthouse conference rooms

7. Set Lakes Area Rec rent

8. Any department reductions

9. Any other budget items

10. Set any other budget meetings

Other upcoming meetings? Per diems? Advertising?

Items from the Floor

Adjourn

Agenda as of Oct. 12, subject to change.

Work Session

Commissioner reports.