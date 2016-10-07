For the Record

ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

MONDAY, OCT. 10

5:15 p.m. City Council Special Meeting for discussion of city employment and hiring process. No action will be taken at this meeting.

1. 7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance; invocation, public comments

2. 7:05 p.m. Consent agenda: approve minutes of Sept. 26; approve Sept. bills and authorize issuance; Proclamation of Professional Women's Week, Oct. 23-29

3. 7:15 p.m. Public hearing on final assessment for Cardinal Ln improvement project

4. 7:30 p.m. Public hearing on final assessment for Kenwood Dr sanitary sewer project

5. 7:45 p.m. Special event permit — MDA Fill the Boot on Oct. 15

6. 7:50 p.m. Action items:

A. First reading of Ordinance 748; Hocum annexation

B. First reading of Ordinance on compensation of mayor and city council members

C. Second reading of Ordinance on rental units

D. Set public hearing date for city code relating to landlord responsibility

E. Authorize execution of revised West Central MN Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force joint powers agreement

F. Resolution authorizing execution of Master Subscriber Agreement for MN Court Data Services for Govt Agencies

7. 8:05 p.m. City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven

A. Highway Committee recommendations

B. Engineering agreement for 2017 MSA transportation projects

C. Engineering agreement for 2017 local street overlay projects

D. Deerwood Drive water and sewer project update

E. Project updates

8. 8:20 p.m. City attorney's items of business

9. 8:25 p.m. City administrator's items of business

10. 8:30 p.m. Old and other business

11. Adjournment

Agenda as of Oct. 5, subject to change.