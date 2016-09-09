For the Record - Sept. 9, 2016

5:30 p.m. City Council Special Meeting for discussion with LAR director Fritz Bukowski; 2017 budget update; future work session schedule.

1. 7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance; invocation

2. 7:05 p.m. Public comments

3. 7:10 p.m. Consent agenda – Approve Aug. 22 minutes; approve August bills and authorize issuance; approve licenses and authorize issuance

4. 7:15 p.m. Action items

A. Resolution to close the 2011B Debt Service Fund and authorize interfund transfer

B. Resolution authorizing execution of agreement for the Toward Zero Deaths Grant

5. 7:20 p.m. Special event permits applications

6. 7:30 p.m. Alexandria Airport Manager Todd Roth

A. Award bids for airport pavement rehabilitation project

B. Amend construction engineering agreements for airport pavement rehabilitation project

7. 7:35 p.m. Park and Facilities Director Bill Thoennes – request for proposal for waste collection at city facilities

8. 7:40 p.m. Community Development Director Mike Weber

A. Petition for annexation – C&R Investments

B. Ordinance annexing property along Donna Drive (C&R Investments) – 1st reading

C. Ordinance for wellhead protection – 2nd reading

9. 7:50 p.m. City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven

A. Resolution for hearing for Kenwood Drive improvement project

B. Resolution for hearing for Cardinal Lane improvement project

C. Project updates

10. 8 p.m. City attorney’s items of business

11. 8:05 p.m. City administrator’s items of business

12. 8:10 p.m. Old and other business

13. Adjournment

Agenda as of Sept. 7, subject to change.

ALEXANDRIA LAKES AREA TEA PARTY

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

Meeting at Broadway Ballroom, 115 30th Ave. S, Alexandria. Public is welcome.

5:15 p.m. Social time.

5:30 p.m. Meeting:

Open forum for local politicians seeking office in the fall elections

For more information, call (320) 815-5737.

POPE/DOUGLAS SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT BOARD

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Location: Board Room in the Administration Building, 2115 South Jefferson Street, Alexandria.

Agenda:

7 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance.

Call to order.

1. Minutes of Aug. 18

2. Plant operations report

3. Landfill report

A. Leachate transportation tanker

4. Material recycling report

5. Plant maintenance report

6. Household hazardous waste and recycling reports

A. Recycling report

B. HHW report

7. Bills

8. Other business

A. Lab U.S.A.

B. Regional recycling study

C. Jodone

D. Personnel policy change

E. Vermicomposting

Agenda as of Sept. 2, subject to change.