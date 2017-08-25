Tonight's Legacy of the Lakes concert adjusts for weather
The Legacy of the Lakes Museum is making some changes because of possible rain for tonight's Music in the Gardens.
The music will move from the gardens area to the recently renovated Boat House building on the west side of the museum. The start of the concert is moving up to 7 p.m. from the originally scheduled 7:30.
The Aug. 25 show freaturing Tracy K is the last of the 2017 Music in the Gardens concert series.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is $8. Adult beverages and popcorn will be available for purchase. Concert-goers must be at least age 21.